PULLMAN – Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday.
The senior from San Diego is one of 50 pass catchers on the initial list. The award is presented each season to the best receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Wide receivers, running backs and tight ends are eligible for the award.
Patmon hauled in 61 catches for a team-best 816 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Cougars. He joins five other receivers from the Pac-12 on the list, including Washington’s Aaron Fuller.
Ten semifinalists will be named on Nov. 18, with the three finalists announced on Nov. 25. The award will be presented during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12.
Patmon joins a strong returning receiving group for the Cougars, which includes five of the six leaders in receiving yards last season (Patmon, Tay Martin, Easop Winston, Jamire Calvin and running back Max Borghi).