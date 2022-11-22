Washington State more than doubled its season average on made 3-pointers, burying 15 on Monday night in the Spokane Arena — while burying Eastern Washington in the process 82-56.

WSU shot 48% from the floor and a whopping 50% from behind the arc on 30 shots.



