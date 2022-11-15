PULLMAN — Washington State's basketball staff has built a reputation for recruiting high-caliber international talents. On Monday, a blue-chip prospect from overseas signed with the Cougars.

Center Rueben Chinyelu, widely considered one of the top international recruits in the class of 2023, inked his letter of intent to join WSU's program next season, the school announced.



