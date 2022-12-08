PULLMAN — After dropping back-to-back games to Pac-12 foes, Washington State regrouped with a smooth win over a low-major opponent.

The Cougars overpowered visiting Northern Kentucky, dominating on the glass and racing out to a big lead in the first half of a 68-47 nonconference victory Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.



