KETTLE FALLS — Over the course of a single Saturday, the Waterville-Mansfield High School softball team played three games in the District 6/7 Fastpitch Softball Tournament. They didn’t advance as far as they would have liked but considering they had played half as many games as some of their competitors, they showed how imposing they could be.
Waterville-Mansfield’s (6-4) first game was in the morning against Northport (9-10). The Shockers were 14th in 1B state rankings and Northport was 11th. Northport had also been on a three-game winnings streak. Ultimately, the Shockers lost, 14-4, to the eventual fourth-place finishers.
The Shocker's second game came early in the afternoon against Wilbur-Creston-Keller (0-13). Waterville-Mansfield made light work of the Wildcats, winning 12-2.
Their last game was later in the afternoon and against Republic (9-11). Republic was ranked one place higher than the Shockers at 13th in the state. The Tigers ended the Shocker's impressive season with a 21-8 victory and would eventually finish in fifth place.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone