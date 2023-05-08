KETTLE FALLS — Over the course of a single Saturday, the Waterville-Mansfield High School softball team played three games in the District 6/7 Fastpitch Softball Tournament. They didn’t advance as far as they would have liked but considering they had played half as many games as some of their competitors, they showed how imposing they could be.

Waterville-Mansfield’s (6-4) first game was in the morning against Northport (9-10). The Shockers were 14th in 1B state rankings and Northport was 11th. Northport had also been on a three-game winnings streak. Ultimately, the Shockers lost, 14-4, to the eventual fourth-place finishers.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?