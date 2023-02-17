WENATCHEE — The District title was on the line for Waterville-Mansfield and Moses Lake Christian girls' basketball Thursday night, which is a familiar position.

The eighth-in-state Waterville-Mansfield Shockers had already lost to the Lions twice this season. The first by 12 points, and just last month, by only four. The Lions had consistently been at the top of the state ranking, now holding second under Neah Bay.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?