WENATCHEE — The District title was on the line for Waterville-Mansfield and Moses Lake Christian girls' basketball Thursday night, which is a familiar position.
The eighth-in-state Waterville-Mansfield Shockers had already lost to the Lions twice this season. The first by 12 points, and just last month, by only four. The Lions had consistently been at the top of the state ranking, now holding second under Neah Bay.
The Shockers' only two league losses this season had been to the Lions, but those losses were responsible for some of the Lions’ most competitive games. But when you count last year, there had been five straight losses to the Lions, including a last-second shot in the District Championship.
Despite that, the outcome was an arguable toss-up.
Both defenses dominated in the first quarter. The Shockers’ full-court press routinely caused problems, and even when the Lions could set up in the half-court, the Shockers would steal or rebound the ball after forcing a tough shot.
“Our defense is what we rely on,” Waterville-Mansfield Head Coach Kieth Finkbeiner said.
The Lions made driving off the dribble difficult, and when shots went up, they had a noticeable height advantage when rebounding.
All the turnovers and defensive pressure stagnated both offenses, and a low-scoring quarter ended with a 5-5 tie.
The Shockers started the second quarter with a 6-0 run. They forced the Lions to settle for deep shots that weren’t falling, and any ball movement that was more than a few passes had a knack for ending up in the hands of a Shocker, especially the Garcia twins and Delainey Nelson.
“Our defensive pressure, the constant hounding, it wears on people,” Finkbeiner said.
The Shockers had their fair share of missed shots, but that wasn’t how the half ended. The last four minutes were a 14-3 run, where they couldn’t miss from behind the arc, the midrange, or off of the drive. They led at halftime 25-10.
“Moses Lake can play inside and out,” Finkbeiner said. “To hold them to 10 points at halftime — it was a huge thing.”
The Lions worked their way back to within nine points to start the second half, but then Nelson and Jimena Garcia hit threes to kickstart a 10-2 run that built their largest lead, 35-16.
The Lions clawed back but were never closer than eight points. Clutch free throws from
Tiera Miller, Holly Finkbeiner, and Nelson helped hold off the Lions, and a critical steal and rebound at the end sealed their championship 51-38.
“The big key was our mentality,” Finkbeiner said. “We can play with anyone.”
Nelson led the Shockers with 17 points. Jimena Garcia followed with 13, and Miller finished with 11.
For Moses Lake, Kali Kast led with 18 points. Makiya Kast followed with 13.
If you discount the 2B league tournament they won in 2020, you might have to go back to the early 2000s to see another Waterville-Mansfield District Title.
Waterville-Mansfield improved to a 19-4 record. Moses Lake Christian is 19-3.
