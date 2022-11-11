West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is on the move, accepting the same position with the Mountain West Conference.

Nevarez, who has led the WCC since 2018, will assume her new role Jan. 1. Nevarez, 51, replaces Craig Thompson, who announced his retirement in September.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

