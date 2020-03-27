The Wenatchee AppleSox and the rest of the West Coast League, launched the #StayHome4Baseball campaign, encouraging fans to stay home and flatten the coronavirus curve. The #StayHome4Baseball campaign challenges not only fans, but also baseball teams everywhere, at all levels, to help limit and ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.
“All our teams are busy preparing for the season,” WCL commissioner Rob Neyer said, “but at the same time we’re thinking about our fans. We want them to stay safe, be healthy, and (yes!) join us at the ballpark this summer. But that’s probably not going to happen unless we flatten the curve. Soon! And all the doctors and epidemiologists tell us the same thing: Stay home now. So we’re asking our fans to stay home now, and later we’ll play as much baseball as we can play.”
Last week, the WCL announced that it planned to start the 2020 season on time. However, the league is still trying to do its part in the short term to ensure that the 2020 season can proceed as planned.
“The health and safety of our community members is our top priority right now,” assistant general manager Allie Schank said. “The AppleSox urge not just those in the Wenatchee Valley, but everyone across the country to follow CDC guidelines and stay inside to help flatten the curve. Support local businesses by ordering takeout if you can and make sure to check up on those in our community who may need extra help. We’re all in this together, so let’s stay inside now to bring life back to normal sooner.”