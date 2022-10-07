For the first time in Alvin Kamara's career, the New Orleans Saints are 1-3. The franchise hasn't seen that kind of early record since 2016, and Kamara arrived in 2017.
Yet the team's star running back doesn't appear the least bit concerned, especially when the Saints' ground potential is questioned.
"Y'all know my answer to that every year," Kamara said. "I mean, I feel like we can run the ball on anybody."
New Orleans hasn't demonstrated that ability through four games. The Saints have 446 yards rushing, which rank smack dab in the middle of the NFL at 16th.
That total breaks down as such: 151 in the win against the Atlanta Falcons, 100 in the loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 84 in the loss against the Carolina Panthers and 111 in the loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
The offensive scale is severely tipped toward the passing attack at the moment. The Saints have put up 1,011 yards through the air, which ranks ninth in the league.
Out of New Orleans' 244 offensive plays, 143 were pass attempts (only 93 completed). That's 58.6% of the snaps resulting in a pass. There also were 13 sacks (5.3%) and 88 rushes (36.1%).
"As an offensive line, that isn't sustainable," center Erik McCoy said about the amount of pass attempts. "And it's not fun, necessarily."
The Saints found the most balance in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. They ran 11 times for 58 yards and completed 6 of 10 passes for 99 yards. Tight end Taysom Hill scored on a 2-yard run.
That specific period mainly felt different — and better — because the Saints had not previously ran well in the fourth quarter this season. In the three previous fourth quarters, they had only three runs for 7 yards and 33 of 48 completions for 534 yards.
"The biggest thing for us offensively is just establishing a little bit more consistency," coach Dennis Allen said. "The run game helps you be able to do that."
After the Minnesota matchup, the overall numbers look a lot better.
New Orleans has carried the ball more in the first and third quarters (59% and 67%, respectively) than the second and fourth (29% and 33%, respectively). That also means the total yards rushing were higher in the first and third quarters (331 for 74.2%) than the second and fourth (115 for 25.8%).
That's actually by design.
"You got to wear people down," offensive tackle James Hurst said. "You start showing people looks and they think they know what's coming, and then you kind of hit them with something a little different. That's all part of it. I think it's kind of a chess match in itself."
Next up on the Saints' board is the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at noon Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. Opponents have rushed for an average of 154 yards per game against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed 616 yards rushing, which rank 29th in the league.
The Saints could benefit from a more even distribution of the rushing yards through four quarters.
"It's hard to get in the rhythm when you're behind and you're trying to make up for lost ground," Kamara said. "I think all of us are conscious about what's going on, coaching staff and players included.
"It's on us, really. It's on us. We're out there, we got the pads on, we bring everything to life."
