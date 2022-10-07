For the first time in Alvin Kamara's career, the New Orleans Saints are 1-3. The franchise hasn't seen that kind of early record since 2016, and Kamara arrived in 2017.

Yet the team's star running back doesn't appear the least bit concerned, especially when the Saints' ground potential is questioned.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?