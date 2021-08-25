CHELAN — Standing along the sidelines on a Friday night at Sargent Field, the feeling just hits a little different compared to other stadiums in the region.
The crowd is electric, with most of the town showing up for each home game, but that in itself is fairly common for the other CTL schools. The stadium's backdrop, however, combined with the live DJ and piercing breeze that blows off the lake, is unequaled.
It’s been nearly two years since the Mountain Goats have played in front of a full house. But that wait will end in less than two weeks with Chelan hosting the Brewster Bears on Sept. 3.
The excitement is palpable.
“Just talking with you right now, my knees are shaking,” head coach Travis Domser said Tuesday. “It’s always exciting to start the school year,and some of the biggest events in the school are the Friday night football games. It makes me short of breath and my knees tingle. But it feels good; we’ve got a lot of gas in the tank, and this group of kids are really accountable and are performing at a high level.”
The Goats are bringing back eight guys on defense, and even though they’ve never been the biggest team, Domser said they have a bunch of guys that like to run and hit people. They’ll be physical defensively and have senior quarterback Reed Stamps to lean on offensively, as well as Ethan Kehl, who Domser plans to use as the team’s bell cow.
“Kehl is going to carry the load at running back and he’ll play some outside linebacker and safety for us,” he said. “That guy doesn’t miss the weight room or any of the running workouts. He’s excited for his senior year.”
Stamps, who has thrown over 45 touchdown passes in his last two seasons, has a chance to push for league MVP if he can guide the Goats to their first state playoff appearance in 10 years.
“He’s developed really well for only being 17 years old,” Domser said of the 6-foot 6-inch QB. “We have done a lot of stuff with him in the passing game, but the biggest thing we’re getting out of him and the other seniors is their leadership. They are good kids that come to work every day and don’t miss a lot of stuff. They are pretty dedicated and it’s spreading around with the other kids.”
Since the kids haven’t played a full season in two years, Domser broke the Goats season into three parts: preseason, league play and (hopefully) playoffs. The hope is that the team will build each week, preserve that same enthusiasm and keep humming along until the Bronze Shoe game against Cashmere — which Chelan hosts — on Oct. 29.
The Goats haven’t beaten the Bulldogs in six years, but being the last game of the season, it could settle the CTL district championship — as it did in April.
The beauty of the CTL though, is it’s a toss-up most seasons.
“I think everyone is fairly equal in the league,” Domser said. “There is no preseason favorite right now because everyone is excited, they’re working hard, staying healthy and engaged. League play will be crucial for everyone.”
Teams threw on the pads for the first time Wednesday. Every team in the region will have some sort of jamboree-type scrimmage this weekend. And then it’s onto Week 1.