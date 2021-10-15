PESHASTIN — All Cascade head coach Dominique Coffin could think about in the last few minutes of Friday’s Pear Bowl was, ‘not again.’
Just two weeks removed from a heartbreaking last-second loss to Chelan, the Kodiaks nearly allowed another double-digit fourth-quarter lead slip away.
But this time, the Kodiaks defense held up. Cascade picked off Cashmere quarterback Trenton Mason in the endzone to preserve a 24-19 win.
“Yeah that one felt really good,” Coffin said after hoisting the Pear Bowl trophy. “We were saying a lot of prayers on the sideline during that last drive hoping they wouldn’t get in. We had some flashbacks for sure, but our kids fought. Now we’ve had both sides of losing in that moment and winning it.”
While it wasn’t as high-scoring as the game against Chelan, there were still plenty of fireworks.
Cascade went up 12 early after scoring on its first two possessions. Parton connected with Hunter Stutzman for a 20-yard TD (on fourth and 20) on the Kodiaks’ first drive. Then after a Cashmere punt, Cascades’ Joseph Wall found the endzone on a 10-yard run up the middle.
But then Cashmere seized momentum.
The Bulldogs responded on their next possession, marching down the field and capping off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mason to Jack Croci. The Bulldogs then forced a turnover on downs at their own 33 and took the lead just before half following another pass to Croci, who made a phenomenal catch in the back of the endzone.
And just like that, it was a ballgame.
The Kodiaks received the second-half kickoff and set the tone immediately with a quick two-play touchdown drive. Parton, who had relatively been held in check on the ground in the first half, burst through the middle on a QB keeper and scampered 61-yards down the Cashmere sideline to give Cascade an 18-13 lead.
The Bulldogs were able to move down the field on their next possession but the offense stalled just outside the red zone and turned the ball over on downs. That’s when Cascade orchestrated its most pivotal drive of the game.
With Parton out of the game with an injury, sophomore Sam Webb came in at QB and calmly moved the Kodiaks down the field, despite a bevy of penalties. Junior running back Kai Lewman, who was later named Player of the Game, capped the drive with a 1-yard TD with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“(Webb) is a great player,” Coffin said. “We can put him at running back, defensive back or even at linebacker. He’s a playmaker and he was ready for that moment. And for Lewman, he played his butt off tonight. Parton is a big part of our offense so when he went out Lewman stepped up and filled that spot.”
The Bulldogs knew they just needed one score to get back in the game — and eight minutes is a boatload of time.
Cashmere answered immediately, scoring in under two minutes as Croci (Moss’d) his defender, reeling in his third TD reception in between a pair of Kodiaks. The Bulldogs got the ball back following a Cascade three-and-out and drove down the field but the Kodiaks’ defense bowed up in the red zone to earn the win.
Cascade now has the leg up on Cashmere for the district title. The Kodiaks have a nonleague game against Coupeville next Friday before taking on Omak in two weeks. That game will likely decide the district championship.
Cashmere (4-3) will look to bounce back next week against Omak on Senior Night. Kickoff in both games is at 7 p.m.