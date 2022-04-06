WENATCHEE — A series tie was the best-case scenario for the Wild after dropping the first two games of their playoff series on the road. Following a Wednesday home victory, that’s exactly what happened.
The Wild knotted up the series with a 5-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Unlike Tuesday’s overtime thriller, the Wild took an early lead and held on for the remainder of the game.
“We’re playing a heck of a hockey team, and they did their job. They took care of their home ice, they won their home ice games, and we came back here with the same mindset,” Head Coach Chris Clark said after the game. “I’m proud of the guys for sticking with it and getting that done.”
The Wild’s first goal of the night came at 10:05 into the first period via Ean Somoza with assists by Landon Parker and Cade Littler. The goal came in a power play after the Silverback’s Isaac Lamber took a two-minute interference penalty. The Silverback’s offense went scoreless in the first, and the Wenatchee outshot Salmon Arm 12-9 in the period.
An unassisted Quinn Emerson goal 4:13 into the second period kicked off an eventful period of action. Salmon Arm’s Simon Tassy scored a power-play goal 8:10 into the period after a Travis Bohnet holding penalty. Wenatchee’s Cade Stibbe found the net 33 seconds later off assists by Somoza and Parker Murray. Emerson got in on the scoring barrage again in the period, off assists by Somoza and Littler.
“We made the most of our opportunities. We created some turnovers on the forecheck and the puck ended up on the right guys’ sticks and they made no mistakes,” Clark said.
While entering the third period with a three-goal lead doesn’t guarantee a win, it’s better than the alternative. Already up 4-1, Stibbe tacked on another goal with 3:14 left in the period off of a Somoza assist.
Wednesday’s victory guarantees at least one more Wild home game. They take on Salmon Arm on the road on Friday before returning to the Town Toyota Center for game six on Saturday at 6 p.m. If needed, game seven will be Monday at Salmon Arm.
“Our focus now shifts to game five and doing the things that make us successful, to hopefully give us a chance to win game five and then we’ll go from there,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of hockey left in this series and we’re focused on game five.”
