Game of the week
BUCCANEERS (0-0) at COWBOYS (0-0)
Line: TB by 2 1/2.
DAL, 28-27. Upset!
Real GOTW might’ve been Bills-Rams Thursday, but we needed one here and you can’t go wrong with America’s Quarterback vs. America’s Team — Tom Brady at the Cowboys in prime time. I see a messy pocket for the immobile Brady, 45, behind a line missing two injured starters and with security blanket Gronk gone. Hey, it’s a hunch. Let’s see.
Upset of the week
EAGLES (0-0) at LIONS (0-0)
Line: PHI by 4.
DET, 23-20. Upset!
“AAAWWWK!” declares the Upset Bird. “Week 1 shocker by the boys from Hard Knaawwk!” The spotlight from Hard Knocks, a quotable alpha coach in Dan Campbell and a strong preseason have given Detroit a bit of buzz. Despite Jared Goff, I see Lions on the upswing, especially with an improved defense I expect to be sneaky-good.
The rest of Week 1:
Broncos (0-0, -6 1/2) over @Seahawks (0-0), 24-20: Game of the Week panel gave this one a look simply because: What kind of reaction will Seattle give its former hero Russell Wilson on his immediate return in a Denver uniform? Thankful applause for an icon? Angry boos for a traitor? We’ll know Monday night. What we know already is that Wilson to Geno Smith is the biggest downturn since that time I was a last minute replacement for Shakespeare at the writing seminar. Still, hunch an amped-up home crowd and Rashad Penny help keep the loss inside the bet-line.
Saints (0-0, -5 1/2) over @Falcons (0-0), 23-20: Fourteen seasons of Matt Ryan is put in the rear view as Marcus Mariota takes over for Atlanta against Jameis Winston’s Saints in a duel of the top two picks in the 2015 draft.
49ers (0-0, -7) over @Bears (0-0), 19-16: How ready is Trey Lance to be Niners’ QB1 as seasoned Jimmy Garoppolo waits in the pen?
@Bengals (0-0, -6 1/2) over Steelers (0-0), 27-16: Cincy reached Super Bowl last year and is due a sizable drop-off, but it might not show here as Pitt experiences a steep drop-off of its own: Ben Roethlisberger to Mitch Trubisky.
@Dolphins (0-0, -3/1/2) over Patriots, 31-16: If I’m not leading the Dolphins bandwagon I’m damn sure near the steering wheel after rating Miami No. 5 in my NFL team ranking and placing Fins in the “Super Bowl contenders” category.
Ravens (0-0, -7) over @Jets (0-0), 28-13: Planes are deploying Joe Flacco to start against his longtime former team while Zach Wilson’s knee heals. Flacco is a 37-year-old statue and Crows’ pass rush should have its way.
@Commanders (0-0, -3) over Jaguars (0-0), 24-20: Redskins to ‘Football Team’ to Commanders. Washington just cannot get a nickname right!
@Panthers (0-0, -2) over Browns (0-0), 23-20: Domino effect of Deshaun Watson’s 11-game Cleveland suspension for being a serial creep leaves us this bit of tasty intrigue: Baker Mayfield, now the Panthers QB, facing the team that discarded him in a bitter divorce.
Colts (0-0, -7) over @Texans (0-0), 30-10: The Week 1 matchup with the least chance of an upset.
@Titans (0-0, -5 1/2) over Giants (0-0), 24-16: Tennessee was AFC’s No. 1 seed last season before fizzling in playoffs, but I see a big drop this year, with top receiver A.J. Brown departed and top pass rusher Harold Landry injured.
Packers (0-0, -2) over @Vikings (0-0), 27-23: Minnesota should be a trendy upset pick, if only because Vikes have been a bit of a nemesis for Pack, winning two of past three meetings and eight of past 13 — and four of past six at home.
Chiefs (0-0, -6) over @Cardinals (0-0), 31-27: Will Patrick Mahomes miss departed Tyreek Hill? Well, duh. But maybe not as much as Kyler Murray misses DeAndre Hopkins while he serves a six-game suspension for PEDs.
@Chargers (0-0, -3 1/2) over Raiders (0-0), 28-24: Vegas has a special teams advantage here and may need it.
[Note: Betting lines are courtesy Caesars Sportsbook as of mid-afternoon Thursday].