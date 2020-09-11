When Chris Cloke, an English teacher at Wenatchee High School, started playing Fantasy Football at Central Washington University in the mid-90s, internet capabilities — understandably — weren’t exactly where they are currently.
Scores weren’t tabulated on ESPN for everyone in the league to see where they stood in real-time. Access to games across the league was scare. And every stat was kept on a master spreadsheet by the league's commissioner.
“We were pretty old school,” Cloke said after class on Tuesday. “(The commissioner) would call us all and let us know the results Sunday night since we were spread across campus and then usually we would end up at his house for Monday Night Football and he would have spreadsheets printed up.”
“I tried to keep track of my own scores, but without immediate results, you had to wait until the newspaper came out the next day. If we had time before or after class we would scratch out how we did.”
At first, they started with basketball and baseball, with one guy volunteering to keep scores on an Excel sheet.
“But what he quickly found out was that it was a lot of work,” Cloke said. “There weren’t all these internet leagues there are now. Those leagues fell apart quickly. But with football just once a week, it was so much easier to keep track of; we were doing a league before it really became popular online.”
Cloke said the league lasted through his time at Central, but fizzled out once everyone graduated and went their separate ways. But just one year later he knew a few guys that were looking for someone to fill out the rest of their fantasy football league.
So, he joined.
And he dominated.
“I just had a dream team that year (1999) with Marshall Faulk and Kurt Warner during their Greatest Show on Turf season, Edgerrin James and Tony Gonzalez,” Cloke said. “I cleaned up. So I thought, well I got to do this more often.”
Fantasy Football became a cult-phenomenon in the early 2000s, gaining in popularity each year. It went from something played only by football fanatics who gathered each year in a buddy's basement to draft their teams, to something played between co-workers, relatives, old friends and spouses. And with leagues hosted on multiple platforms (ESPN, CBS, and Yahoo! to name a few) the amount of leagues one can enter are endless.
Cloke said he’s currently in five leagues, which seems to be on par with a lot of fantasy owners. One of which he’s been doing for close to 10 years.
“It’s mainly a bunch of teachers from work, that’s the one I’ve been in the longest and we do it just for bragging rights,” he said. “I’ve joined a few other leagues that were looking for an extra guy. That’s usually how it works, I just get a kick out of it and it makes me care about games other than the team of my choice. Just (Monday) I had two drafts at the same time so I had two computers going. It probably looked like such a nerdy thing from the outside but my wife doesn’t care, she just comments on how stressful it looks.”
Though he hasn’t done a league with any of his students, Cloke says it’s often a fun way to connect with kids who compete in fantasy leagues of their own. And for the teachers who compete in the league, it’s another way to give each other the business in passing.
“Now it’s a little harder (with everyone quarantined in their classrooms) and it’s such a big school already, but during a meeting, someone will say something about a player that tore them up, or whatever the case may be,” Cloke said. “It almost seems rudimentary thinking back at how we used to play fantasy football back in college, but no one was really doing it.”
Quarterbacks to start Week 1
Josh Allen, Buffalo: Josh Allen isn’t necessarily the sexy pick for Week 1, but he is the right pick for those of you that snagged the former Wyoming gunslinger. Allen made a tremendous leap from year one to year two in the Sean McDermott system, passing for over 3,000 yards while rushing for over 500 yards and accounting for 29 touchdowns. And with the off-season addition of Stefon Diggs, Allen finally has a consistent deep threat to target. This is going to be a big season for Allen, and it starts Sunday against the porous New York Jets secondary. Expect Allen to have a big day.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: After missing essentially all of the 2019 season, this is going to be a year of resurgence for Big Ben. He’s been overlooked and undervalued by fantasy experts coming into 2020 but Roethlisberger is just two years removed from a 5,000 yard passing season and his wide receivers (Juju Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson) have something to prove. Everyone is sleeping on the Steelers right now when in reality, they might be one of the more complete teams in the AFC. Big Ben is my preseason pick for Comeback Player of the Year and I love him this week against the Giants on Monday Night Football. New York was the 30th ranked defense in fantasy against the pass.
Quarterbacks to sit Week 1
Kyler Murray, Cardinals: I drafted Kyler Murray in two of my three leagues, so it hurts to admit it but Murray has a terrible matchup week one against the stingy 49ers defense. Granted, Murray played well in both of his games against San Francisco last season, and that was without the services of DeAndre Hopkins. But without a lot of time to gel in training camp, I think it will take a little while for Hopkins and Murray to get on the same page. Again, I hope that I’m wrong and Murray tears the 49ers up. It’s just a little too risky for me in the opening week of the season. San Francisco just has too dominant of a defense. If Ben Roethlisberger is available on your waiver wire, I would scoop him up and start him instead.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers: Rodgers went pretty late in most drafts, so if you grabbed him there might be a good chance he’s your only option. But Rodgers has really struggled in Minnesota's new stadium, where he’s won only once over the last five years and tossed just two touchdowns. The Vikings just seem to be able to contain Rodgers every time he comes to Minnesota, and considering he only really has one option out wide, Rodgers could struggle. The “Bad Man” might be the average man this weekend. Sit him down if you can.
Running backs to start Week 1
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas: It still feels odd saying the Las Vegas Raiders but personally I’m excited to eventually make a trip to Vegas to watch a game. They have some exciting players on offense, including Jacobs, who burst onto the scene last season as a rookie and became one of the best running backs in the league. Jacobs has pretty much no one pushing him for carries, and he has a tasty matchup this weekend against the Panthers, who ranked dead last against the run last season. Jacobs should have a huge game on Sunday; start him with confidence.
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: There are a lot of questions about the Chargers offense this season, but not one of them pertains to Austin Ekeler, who should serve as their most consistent fantasy option. Tyrod Taylor loves to check down to the running backs so Ekeler could see around double-digit targets every game. Combine that with around 15-20 touches on the ground and Ekeler is a solid fantasy option. Cincinnati finished in the bottom half of the league against the rush last season, so Ekeler should find plenty of room to maneuver.
Running backs to sit Week 1
Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay: Bruce Arians has raved about Fournette’s ability to pick up the playbook after the Bucs picked up the beleaguered running back last week. But I don’t trust that he is going to get 100% of the work right away. I mean at best, he’ll split time with Ronald Jones II. I do think that Fournette is in a perfect position to be a top 10 back with Tampa this season, but give him another week or two to get acclimated to the team. It’ll be interesting to see how Arians utilizes his running backs with all the other offensive weapons the Bucs have at their disposal. But it could be tough sledding this week against the staunch New Orleans run defense.
Kareem Hunt, Browns: After signing Hunt to a two-year $13 million extension this week, you would figure that Hunt becomes a focal point for the Browns on offense, but that remains to be seen under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. Nick Chubb will shoulder the bulk of the load on the ground, leaving Hunt as the change of pace and receiving option. I think Hunt will put up some good numbers this year, but he’s just too risky to start Week 1 against Baltimore. Chubb ran all over the Ravens in their two meetings last season, but aside from that Baltimore was a top 5 rush defense the rest of the season. Hold off on Hunt this week if you have a better option.
Wide Receivers to start Week 1
Allen Robinson II, Bears: Robinson quietly had a Pro Bowl type season in 2019 after catching 98 balls for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. He has become a go-to weapon for Mitchell Trubisky and is poised to have another superb season in Chicago. The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and Robinson II ripped them up in both of their meetings last season. He is a must-start if you got him.
Emmanuel Sanders, Saints: This move is pure-risk, but it also could pay off tremendously. Sanders was up-and-down with the 49ers last season but he should serve as a reliable No. 2 for New Orleans. Figuring that all of the defensive attention will (deservedly) be on Michael Thomas, I think Sanders could be a sneaky play this week. He will want to impress in his first game with a new team and the Bucs are abysmal against the pass. If Brees is dispersing the ball evenly, Sanders should get plenty of targets and could get in the endzone. I love Sanders this week.
Wide Receivers to sit Week 1
AJ Green, Bengals: When healthy, AJ Green is a top 5 receiver in the NFL, but that’s the key: when healthy. He’s played only nine games over the last two years and missed all of 2019, so he’ll definitely have some rust in his first game back. And he’s going to need some more time to build chemistry with rookie Joe Burrow. If Green can stay on the field for a full season, he has a chance to be a top 10 WR, but the Chargers are a tough matchup so put Green on your bench this week.
DeVante Parker, Dolphins: Parker had one of his best games of the season in Week 17 against Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots, but ultimately I think all that did was motivate Gilmore, who has long been considered the best shutdown cornerback in the league. He’s going to be shadowing Parker all game, and considering Parker torched him last year, he’ll be motivated to shut him out. Even with all of the departures on the Patriots defense, Bill Belichick is a defensive wizard. He always figures out how to eliminate the opposing team's best weapon, which in this case, is Parker.