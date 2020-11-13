I think most would agree, Fantasy Football is an unforgiving game.
It doesn’t care about past triumphs or championships, how dominant you think your team is, the number of injuries you’ve sustained, or what happened in games prior. It doesn’t care about hurt feelings or how much money you may have riding on the season. And above all else, it isn’t fair.
When it comes to Fantasy Football, fair is a place where they judge pigs, it doesn’t exist.
I was reminded of that these past two weeks.
After riding high through the first seven weeks of the season, I was brought down a peg with a few key injuries. No matter. I adjusted; I executed a trade and scrambled for a few waiver-wire replacements. But then I outsmarted myself.
Disregarding past experience, I chose to play the matchups instead of relying on my horses. With Aaron Jones returning from a strained calf, I exhibited caution and chose to keep him on the bench last Thursday against the 49ers, who boast the leagues’ No. 1 ranked rush defense.
Jones didn’t exactly go off, but he put up a respectable 12 points. Instead, I played Corey Davis, who was coming off a 26-point performance the week before. He drew just three targets, hauled in none of them and scored zero points.
A mistake, but understandable. My other error was inexcusable.
I was lucky enough to grab Kyler Murray in the mid-rounds of our fantasy draft, and he’s been a stud. Aside from Patrick Mahomes, Murray has been the second-best player in all of fantasy football through the first nine weeks of the season and hasn’t scored less than 20 points in a game. But with Tom Brady as a backup, sometimes the matchups are persuasive.
The Saints have been inconsistent defensively, while the Dolphins — whom the Cardinals played last Sunday — have been surging. I sat Murray and started Brady; easily the worst decision of the year. Murray had his best game of the season (37 points) while Brady tossed three picks and looked pitiful. He scored just two.
Bowling Sunday afternoon, I was stewing as I tracked the Cardinals offense on my phone. That feeling only exacerbated Sunday night while watching Brady and the Bucs sputter. I would have won if I had played Jones and Murray. But lesson learned.
It’s better to lose with your star players in the lineup than watch them outperform a waiver-wire addition while sitting on the bench. Because I can tell you, there is nothing more frustrating in Fantasy Football.
Quarterbacks to Start
Jared Goff, Rams: Goff has frustrated fantasy owners this season with his inconsistency. He’s connected on just 50% of his passes in two of his last three games and he’s averaging a mediocre 15 fantasy points per game. But against the Seahawks, he should be looked at as a must-start. I don’t have to remind readers how horrendous the Seahawks have been defensively; they looked like a JV squad last week against Buffalo. Even with all of Goff’s struggles, I think he bounces back in a big way on Sunday and carves up the Seattle secondary.
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: Tua didn’t have to do much in his first game against the Rams, but he showed everyone why he was a first-round pick last Sunday at Arizona. Tua looked comfortable in the pocket and delivered a pair of passing touchdowns and 248 yards against a solid Cardinals defense. He gets the Chargers this week, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. He’s still available in 70% of ESPN leagues, so if Tua is still available, grab him.
Quarterbacks to Sit
Joe Burrow, Bengals: Everyone has been impressed with the poise Burrow has shown through the first nine weeks of the season, and he’s certainly a Rookie of the Year candidate. But this is his first meeting with division-rival Pittsburgh. The Steelers have yet to allow a 300-yard passer and have smothered teams with their relentless pass rush. Cincinnati, while improving, is still inexperienced upfront and the Bengals have allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL. It could be a long day for Burrow.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Is this retribution for causing me to lose last week, maybe. I understand Brady will have a bounce-back game and he probably won’t have another three-interception game the rest of the year. But Carolina isn’t exactly an ideal matchup either. Excluding last week against Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Panthers have limited opposing quarterbacks to nine touchdowns. Brady scored just eight points in their first meeting. He’s not fooling me again, rest Brady this week.
Running Backs to Start
Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic Washington: While still dealing with a shoulder issue, Gibson has a tasty matchup this week against the Lions and their 32nd ranked rush defense. The Lions are giving up a whopping 186.5 yards from scrimmage per game and have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns to running backs through eight games. I like both of the Washington running backs this week and I think they lean on the run with Alex Smith struggling. Get both backs into your lineup this weekend.
Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers: The workload has gone back and forth between Fournette and Ronald Jones II, who I think is actually the more explosive back. But looking at past matchups, Fournette had his best game of the season Week 2 against the Panthers, rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns. This ultimately might come down to who has the hot hand, but the Panthers defense has also been susceptible to the run, allowing six 100-yard runners. I think the Bucs look to establish the ground game early and feed their backs a lot.
Running Backs to Sit
Josh Jacobs, Raiders: If you have Jacobs, you’re probably starting him. And given my advice above, I wouldn’t blame you. I just wouldn’t be surprised if Jacobs struggles to find a lot of running room against the Broncos. As bad as Denver has been, the defense has bowed up against the run and allowed just three rushing touchdowns all year. Jacobs accounts for a large portion of the Raiders offense, but I would temper expectations this week.
Giovani Bernard, Bengals: Bernard has looked great filling in for Joe Mixon the past two games but that was against the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. Both decent run defenses, but nothing like the Steelers. Pittsburgh is allowing the lowest amount of points to opposing running backs and has relinquished just three scores on the ground. Bernard has a decent floor considering how reliable he is catching passes out of the backfield, but I think he gets held under 70 yards this week.
Wide Receivers to Start
Robert Woods, Rams: There really isn’t an argument one could make not to start an opposing teams’ top wide receiver against the Seahawks. Seattle has been historically bad; they’re allowing 362 passing yards per game, which is worst in the league, and are on pace to shatter an NFL record for most passing yards allowed in a season. I would start any top 20 wide receiver that matches up against the Seahawks for the rest of the year. Expect big numbers from Woods, who is currently wide receiver No. 17.
Brandin Cooks, Texans: Cooks started the season off slow, but he’s been on fire the past four games with 30, 21, 13 and 17 points. He’s emerged as a reliable No. 2 option for Deshaun Watson and the perfect pair to Will Fuller’s downfield speed. He has a great matchup this week against the Browns, who have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. I think this is going to be a shootout, which creates a favorable game-script. Cooks should be looked at as a top 15 play this weekend.
Wide Receivers to Sit
Justin Jefferson, Vikings: Jefferson has been excellent so far, but the Vikings are starting to figure out they are a much better team when they rely on Dalvin Cook as opposed to Kirk Cousins. They are going to need to lean on the run especially this week on the road against Chicago. The Bears own the No. 2 ranked pass defense and are capable of locking up both Jefferson and Thielen. It’s going to be a tough stretch for Vikings the next few weeks, now is the time to trade him.
DJ Chark, Jaguars: Even without Gardner Minshew, Chark has developed a nice connection with rookie Jake Luton, who surprised everyone in his first start last week after tossing for 304 yards against the Texans. Chark is really the Jaguars’ only option outside the numbers, but that can also hurt his chances if a defense can shadow him all afternoon. Green Bay has a skilled secondary, I think they lock up Chark and force the Jaguars to look elsewhere. Sit Chark this week.