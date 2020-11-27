Let me be among the last to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
While it wasn’t one we had all likely expected. I hope you were able to spend some quality time with immediate family, munch on some turkey and stuffing and watch both the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys get waxed by the visiting Houston Texans and Washington Football Team.
What a pair of dominant performances. With the win, Washington (4-7) leapfrogs past Philadelphia and New York into first place in the NFC East, in what is the worst division in football. Houston is still a long way off, but the Texans have now won two-in-a-row.
Thanksgiving reactions
Rookie Antonio Gibson galloped for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, becoming the first rookie since 1948 to have with three rushing TDs on Thanksgiving. I hope fantasy owners trusted Gibson. If you did he likely won your matchup, or at least put you in a great spot heading into Sunday’s games.
Moving forward, if he wasn’t already, Gibson has to be looked at as a top 10 running back. Washington is going to ride him to the playoffs.
Ezekiel Elliott, however, was a major disappointment; just 32 yards and 10 carries and another fumble. At this point, I don’t know if you can trust Elliott heading into the fantasy playoffs in two weeks — even though the Cowboys have a fairly easy schedule against the Bengals, 49ers and Eagles. The only Cowboy you can consistently rely on is Amari Cooper, who caught six of eight targets for 112 yards, highlighted by a 54-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter.
The morning game was a little bit of a surprise, but the Texans have looked much better over the last month as Deshaun Watson starts to regain his former luster. Detroit looked anemic at times offensively, which doesn’t bode well for fantasy owners heading into the playoffs. But with Kenny Golladay and D’Andre Swift likely back over the next two weeks, the offense should improve. Hold out fellas; I have Golladay in a few leagues and am hoping for a fantasy explosion in Weeks 14-16.
Will Fuller has emerged as a top-10 receiver this season and proved it again Thursday after torching the Lions secondary for 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Start him the rest of the season, especially with Randall Cobb on the IR for at least three weeks.
Even though the Steelers and Ravens game got rescheduled to Tuesday, it was nice to have football on the television, in what has become a Thanksgiving tradition since 1934. While many things are different, or unfamiliar for us this holiday season, at least we have football.
Quarterbacks to Start
Cam Newton, Patriots: I’ve been bitten in the past with my Cam Newton picks, but Newton is coming off one of his best games of the season and seems to be getting back to form. He’s got a No. 1 option now in Jakobi Meyers, the Patriots are starting to run the ball effectively and Newton has probably the most to gain or lose depending on how he finishes how the next six weeks. I think the Patriots keep this game close and Newton gets into the end zone with a rushing touchdown against a rested Cardinals defense. Give me Newton this week.
Derek Carr, Raiders: I don’t think anyone thought the Raiders would be (6-4) heading into the final stretch of the season but Carr has been a revelation for Las Vegas with 19 touchdowns and just three picks. He played excellent against the Chiefs on Sunday night and now gets the Falcons and their 32nd ranked pass defense. Atlanta is stout against the run but the only quarterback they’ve been able to contain is Drew Lock. Carr should be in for another big afternoon Sunday in Atlanta and is a nice plug-in if you’re down a quarterback.
Quarterbacks to Sit
Kyler Murray, Cardinals: It almost hurts for me to put who I believe is the MVP of the league on the sit-list. But I hate Murray’s matchup this week: on the road against the Patriots with a bum shoulder. Murray has been questionable all week and is dealing with the same injury that’s kept Sam Darnold out for a month. He was able to finish last week’s game against the Seahawks but if Kliff Kingsbury plays it safe, Murray might not be as much a threat on the ground — which devalues him considerably. I think you probably have to start Murray at this point in the season, but don’t be surprised if he has a dud.
Ryan Tannehill, Titans: I will keep with the standard that I’ve had all season: starting quarterbacks against the Colts defense is a bad idea. Aaron Rodgers was able to salvage his day with a couple of late drives last week, but the Colts were able to contain him mostly through three quarters. This game could decide the division, so it should be tight, but Tannehill scored just nine points the last time he faced Indianapolis. I would look elsewhere this week.
Running Backs to Start
Miles Sanders, Eagles: The Eagles have been one of the most disappointing teams so far this season, but they are starting to run the ball a little more frequently, and now they get the Seahawks and their abysmal defense. Seattle has improved after adding Carlos Dunlap and Snacks Harrison, but they still rank 24th against the run. If the Eagles have any chance of winning this game they need to control the clock and keep Russell Wilson off the field. Considering Sanders stays involved in the passing game, he should be looked at as a top-15 running back this week.
Brian Hill, Falcons: With Todd Gurley ruled out for Sunday’s game, Hill is a must-add heading into the weekend. He’s going to be the featured back and should be in line for a heavy workload considering he’s the only real option for the Falcons. Las Vegas, while they have been decent against the pass, has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, which makes Hill a solid play this week. Hill is owned in only 7% of ESPN leagues, so grab him right away if he’s still available.
Running Backs to Sit
Raheem Mostert, 49ers: Mostert is in line to start after being activated from the IR this week, but he has a tough matchup against the Rams. Kyle Shanahan has been known to feed the hot hand, so with Jerick McKinnon available it could be a mix of both. Either way, I don’t think you want any part of the Rams and their vaunted front seven. The Rams have allowed only three 100 yard rushers and relinquished just five touchdowns on the ground. It’s going to be tough sledding for the 49ers this week.
Melvin Gordon, Broncos: The Broncos have been so hit-or-miss offensively, there is really no reason to trust Gordon this week against the Saints, who rank No. 1 against the run so far this season and are yielding the second-fewest fantasy points per game. Phillip Lindsay is also starting to carve out more of a role in the offense, and honestly, has looked more explosive when given the chance. Avoid the Broncos offense at all costs this week, the only option worth starting is tight end, Noah Fant.
Wide Receivers to Start
DeVante Parker, Dolphins: After a few hot weeks, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins came back a little last week with their 20-13 loss in Denver. I think the Dolphins' offense gets back on track this week against the (0-10) Jets, who have just been an absolute embarrassment in all facets of the game. The Jets are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers and Parker is due for a big game. I think he eclipses 100 yards receiving and gets into the end zone on Sunday.
Diontae Johnson, Steelers: When healthy, Johnson has been a target-hog for the Steelers, including last Sunday against the Jaguars when he received eight more than any other receiver and went over 100 yards for the second straight week. Big Ben likes to spread the ball around, but Johnson has been the most reliable between the numbers. Even though he produced a goose-egg the last time he faced the Ravens, I wouldn’t read much into that. Johnson should be in line for another big night. Get him into your starting lineup.
Wide Receivers to Sit
Juju Smith-Schuster, Steelers: While Johnson and Chase Claypool have emerged as top options, Smith-Schuster has not been as consistent as years past. Even though I’m hot on Diontae Johnson this week, that’s purely on target share. The Ravens have one of the better defensive units and they should have Marcus Peters shadowing Smith-Schuster, which could mean a low number for the dynamic slot receiver. If you have other options, I would sit Smith-Schuster this week.
A.J Brown, Titans: Brown had one of the best plays of the year last week after bouncing off three Ravens defenders to bulldoze his way into the end zone. But he’s going to have a long afternoon Sunday against the Colts, who held him to one catch and 21 yards two weeks ago. The Colts are just hellacious against the pass and playing at home, I would steer clear of the Titans receivers this week. I think the Colts are going to shut them and take a commanding lead in the AFC South.