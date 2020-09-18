I’ve known this simple fact for a long time, but it bears repeating:
These few days in between Week 1 and the start of Week 2 are the most dangerous in terms of either wrecking or salvaging your fantasy season. It’s a very fine line.
This is the week of outliers, knee-jerk reactions, clutch waiver-wire snags and bone-headed acquisitions that will cause you to cringe — and curse yourself for making them — two months from now.
Because one of the easiest and most common things for fantasy owners to do after Week 1, is overreact. There’s always a couple of top draft picks that underperform (Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley), just as there are always a few under-the-radar type players (Malcolm Brown, Nyheim Hines, Robby Anderson, Dallas Goedert) that shine in the first game of the season.
But remember, we’re only one game in.
And it’s a long season.
Some of those guys that did well last Sunday won’t produce squat for the rest of the season. Some will get injured or fall off, and some might break out. The challenge is guessing which players fall into either category.
That’s why I call this week the most important week of Fantasy Football.
You can’t win your fantasy league with any trade or waiver wire pickup, but you certainly can put yourself in a position to lock up a playoff spot. You can also squander any chance you might have and spend the next 14 weeks in fantasy purgatory. That’s right. Nervous yet?
I’ve been on both sides of the equation.
Eight years ago, after winning my Week 1 matchup I was able to snag rookie running back Alfred Morris on the waiver wire. Washington was coming off a 40-32 win over the New Orleans Saints and Robert Griffin III looked amazing in his first NFL game.
Morris played well, but he was just a rookie. I thought he would have some good games but struggle to consistently put up numbers that would warrant starting him each week. I already had two good running backs, so when a buddy offered me, DeSean Jackson, for him straight up, I accepted.
That move, single-handedly, cost me my season. My buddy went on to win the championship, with Morris, who ran for 1,613 yards and 13 TDs, leading the way. I missed the playoffs and finished near the bottom of the league after Jackson put up pedestrian numbers: 45 catches, 700 yards, 2 TDs.
Lesson learned.
Two years later, I scooped up Odell Beckham Jr (OBJ) off the waiver wire after another friend dropped him just before the first game of the season. OBJ hurt his hamstring in training camp and was expected to miss the first four weeks, but he was a star coming out of LSU. I remember watching him in college and the catches he would make, along with teammate Jarvis Landry, were mesmerizing.
I held onto him for the next three weeks, knowing that he wouldn’t play, and fielded several trade proposals from other friends in the league. But after the Morris debacle, I wasn’t going to give OBJ up before I at least got to watch him play.
He scored a touchdown in his debut game against Atlanta and then twice more against Dallas two weeks later. I wasn’t giving him up. And in doing so, OBJ helped lead my team to a championship. He eclipsed 100 receiving yards in seven of his final nine games, racked up 1,305 total receiving yards and caught 12 touchdowns.
In both cases, each rookie finished as the defacto Fantasy MVP, both played a pivotal role in each team’s championship and both were available after Week 1.
So, do your research. Because there will likely be a move made this week that puts a team over the top.
Quarterbacks to start Week 2
Cam Newton, Patriots: How long can Newton keep this up? Are the Patriots really going to run him 15-20 times a game? Will his body hold up? Who knows, who cares. Josh McDaniels is one of the most creative offensive minds in the NFL and Newton figures to be the main focal point of the offense. Seattle was able to bottle Newton up in previous meetings, but that defense is long gone. The Seahawks have struggled against the run and I think Newton will get a few opportunities to add another rushing touchdown to the two he got last week. This could potentially be a shootout, so start Newton with confidence this week.
Gardner Minshew III, Jaguars: I love me some Gardner Minshew. He was nearly perfect last week against the Colts, completing 19-of-20 passes for 173 yards and 3 TDs. The yardage total was down, but the Jaguars were handed good field position most of the day. Minshew carved up the Colts defense, which came into the season with a lot of promise. Now he gets the Titans, who looked vulnerable against the pass Monday night against the Broncos. Minshew is very underrated and available in over 80% of ESPN Fantasy Football leagues. If you are nervous about your starting quarterback’s matchup, Minshew could be a nice plug-and-play.
Quarterbacks to sit Week 2
Carson Wentz, Eagles: I don’t think anyone saw the Washington Football Team pulling out an upset over Philadelphia last Sunday, but to top it off, the Eagles offensive line looks awful. Granted, they were without their stalwart offensive tackle Lane Johnson, but they gave up eight sacks to Washington. Even with a healthy Johnson, this might be one of the worst offensive lines in the league, and that doesn’t bode well with Aaron Donald and the rush-happy Rams coming to town. Wentz could be running for his life all game. Best to leave him on the bench this week and look for another option.
Deshaun Watson, Texans: Watson put up some decent numbers in garbage time on opening night, but for three and a half quarters he couldn’t do anything against the Chiefs defense. He is one of the most talented players in the league, but the Ravens are a buzzsaw against opposing quarterbacks. They pressure more than anyone in the league and completely suffocate the running game. It’s going to be tough sledding for Houston this weekend, and I expect them to play from behind for most of the game. If you drafted Watson, chances are he’s your only real option, but I advise sitting him down if you can.
Running backs to start Week 2
Jonathan Taylor, Colts: If you were able to snag Taylor in the mid-to-late rounds, consider yourself lucky. Taylor could become one of the biggest steals of the draft now that Marlon Mack is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. Taylor only got nine carries in last week’s loss to the Jaguars but six catches for 67 yards is an encouraging sign for the rookie running back. Philip Rivers often targets running backs more often than his receivers and now that Taylor is the lead man, get him into your starting lineup this week against the Vikings. The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and right now, Taylor is my biggest trade target over the next two weeks. I recommend trying to trade for him if you can swing it; this guy could be Rookie of the Year — he’s that talented.
Miles Sanders, Eagles: Sanders was forced to sit out Week 1 with a lingering hamstring issue, but he looks ready to go this weekend against the Rams after a full week of practice. The Eagles were unable to get anything going on the ground last Sunday, but Sanders should be able to find some running room against the Rams swiss cheese run defense. The Rams blitz often, so expect a ton of check-downs to Sanders out in the flat. Just get this man the ball in space and watch him work. Sanders could be in for a big day on Sunday.
Running backs to sit Week 2
Melvin Gordon, Broncos: It almost hurts putting a Broncos player on my sit-list, but after watching what the Steelers front seven hold Saquon Barkley to just 6 yards on 15 carries, I wouldn’t start any running back against them. Denver’s offensive line is miles ahead of New York’s, and Gordon looked good in the opener, but the Steelers have been the best run defense the past two seasons. It’s going to be tough sledding for Gordon all afternoon. The Steelers will likely look to shut Gordon down and force second-year QB Drew Lock to beat them through the air. As an avid Broncos fan, I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not holding my breath. Sit Gordon this week.
James Conner, Steelers: What happened to James Conner? When Le’Veon Bell held out two years ago, Conner took advantage, breaking out for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 TDs before getting injured in Week 13. He missed six games last year because of another injury and now he’s dealing with a high-ankle sprain after his leg got caught in a tackle Monday night. When healthy, Conner is a bruising back with a ton of heart, but I don’t have a lot of confidence that he’ll stay on the field. His backup, Benny Snell Jr., has also earned some additional carries after eclipsing 100 yards against the Giants. Rest Conner this week and hope he out-touches Snell.
Wide Receivers to start Week 2
Parris Campbell, Colts: The second-year Ohio State wideout put up some decent numbers Week 1, reeling in six receptions for 71 yards. He was Phillips Rivers’ favorite target this past week and I think he will serve in that same role this weekend against Minnesota. The Vikings looked abysmal against the Packers wide receivers last weekend and considering they’ll key on TY Hilton, Campbell could be in for a busy afternoon. Campbell struggled in his rookie year, racking up just 127 receiving yards and one TD, but after Week 1 he is in line to take a leap in his second season as a pro. I like Campbell this week and the rest of the season.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers: Owned in just 15% of ESPN rosters, Valdes-Scantling will be one of the hottest waiver wire additions next week after he dominates the Lions on Sunday and grabs his second touchdown. Every NFL analyst felt the Packers offense would sputter this season considering they made no offseason acquisitions, but Green Bay proved everyone wrong after torching the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers looked like that Bad Man again. The Packers have been looking for that second receiver to pair with Davante Adams, I think they found it in Valdes-Scantling. Allen Lazard isn’t a bad option either.
Wide receivers to sit Week 2
Terry McLaurin, Washington: Scary Terry put up solid numbers last week against the Eagles, but he’s going to have a hard time getting open against the Cardinals, who rank No. 1 against the pass. McLaurin is Washington’s only real threat outside the numbers, which means he’ll be shadowed by Patrick Peterson all game. Even at 30, Peterson is the premier shutdown corner in the NFL and someone to avoid if possible. Dwayne Haskins is still learning on the fly and I think Washington will have a hard time moving the ball on Sunday. Sit McLaurin for someone with a better matchup.
DK Metcalf, Seahawks: Metcalf and Lockett both saw eight targets from Russell Wilson last week, which is a good sign for Metcalf owners, but I would temper expectations this week against the stout Patriots secondary. If there is one thing that Bill Belichick has been able to do consistently, it's take away a team’s best offensive option. With Lockett playing more in the slot, I think Metcalf matches up against Stephon Gilmore (the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and best CB in the league) all evening, which doesn’t bode well for the second-year wideout. If you got him, you’re probably starting him, I just wouldn’t expect a similar type of performance as Week 1.
Players to target
Green Bay wideouts: Call me crazy, but after watching the Packers decimate the Vikings, I really like Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Both scored touchdowns and both saw four or more targets. It’s still very early in the season, but Aaron Rodgers has proven in the past that he can facilitate big numbers to a trio of receivers; think James Jones, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, and Donald Driver. Pick Valdes-Scantling up this week because he’s going to be a hot commodity very soon.
Washington Football Team defense: This is another long-shot type play, but if Washington shuts down Kyler Murray and the Cardinals this weekend, they are going to be a must-add next week. I think they are this year’s 49ers defense, which if you remember, was regarded as a bottom-five defense coming into 2019 until they proved their dominance over the first couple weeks. Washington got eight sacks last week against the Eagles and Chase Young could be pushing for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Pick them up now while they are still underrated and owned by only 11% of ESPN leagues.