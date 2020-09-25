Yikes!
What an abysmal, head-slumping, demoralizing, season-wrecking Sunday for Fantasy Football owners.
Every year there are always one or two gamedays that produce a bevy of injuries around the league. But I can’t remember one that’s comparable to this past weekend with the number of big names suffering significant injuries.
More than a dozen of the league’s top players went down with injuries. The list included Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert, Julio Jones, Davante Adams, Will Fuller, Parris Campbell, Sterling Shephard, Courtland Sutton, Sammy Watkins, DJ Chark, Cam Akers, Drew Lock, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Bruce Irvin. Most will miss considerable time and some the rest of the year.
And just like that, several fantasy owners kissed their championship hopes goodbye. Adios. Sayonara. Best of luck next season.
But in the words of The Wolf from the movie “Pulp Fiction” — a must-watch for those who haven't seen it — If I’m being curt with you it’s because time is a factor. And I need you guys to act fast if you wanna get out of this.
For most owners who drafted Barkley or McCaffrey, their season is pretty much done. Kaput. But there is still a small sliver of hope for some; it all depends on your craftiness and intestinal fortitude.
While doing research for this column, I came across a figure that said 6% of fantasy owners who drafted David Johnson No. 1 in 2017 went on to win their league championship despite getting only one week out of Johnson — after he broke his wrist in the season-opener and was placed on IR.
That’s right, 6%.
“So, you’re telling me there’s a chance?”
Yes, Lloyd Christmas. A small one, but one nonetheless. When I won my league’s championship in 2014, I had to overcome the loss of Adrian Peterson (the No. 1 overall) following his child-abuse arrest after Week 1. There were some choice words said and a lot of face-palming, but what it also forced me to do was research.
That waiver-wire? That IBM-Watson trade analyzer? That’s where you live; that’s your home the next couple of weeks — it has to be.
Now is the time to make some moves. These are the moments that separate the fantasy savants and fantasy chumps.
Quarterbacks to start Week 3
Josh Allen, Bills: Granted, Allen’s first two opponents (Jets and Dolphins) weren’t exactly the cream-of-the-crop defensively, but he’s made a tremendous leap in his third NFL season. After the first two weeks, Allen is the No. 2 ranked fantasy QB and now he gets a chance to face off against rival Jalen Ramsey, who called him trash in an ESPN Magazine interview two years ago. One of the more underrated dual-threat QBs in the league, Allen is going to be looking to give Ramsey a stiff arm to the turf all-game. I think Buffalo is the real deal this season and might actually have a chance to push the Patriots for the division crown. Allen has thrown 6 TDs and no picks so far through two games, I think he torches Ramsey and the Rams at home this weekend.
Mitchell Trubisky, Bears: When will the real Mitchell Trubisky — the beleaguered, turnover prone, duck-throwing quarterback we’ve all come to know and love over the last few seasons — show up? There was a glimpse last week when Trubisky tossed two picks against the lowly Giants. But Chicago still eked out the win and now they get the inept Falcons. Atlanta has given up over 30 fantasy points to quarterbacks the past two weeks and hasn’t shown they can stop a nosebleed, let alone an NFL offense. Chicago is going to put up points and this will likely be a slugfest, so if you’re worried about your starting quarterback's matchup, Trubisky is worth a plug-and-play.
Quarterbacks to sit Week 3
Matthew Stafford, Lions: Stafford has been hampered offensively through the first two weeks with his No. 1 option (Kenny Golladay) still dealing with a lingering hamstring issue he suffered in training camp. And it’s looking like Golladay might be iffy for this week. The Lions have looked terrible offensively so far and the Cardinals are a tough matchup. I do think that Arizona will be able to get up early, so that does help Stafford and the passing game if they’re playing from behind, but I would just wait another week and see if Golladay can get through a full game without a setback.
Jared Goff, Rams: Goff bounced back for 3 TDs against the Eagles last week and looked good, completing 20-of-27 passes for 267 yards. But the Bills defense completely smothers teams at home. Even without a crowd, the Bills just seem to receive a huge boost playing in that blustery stadium. I think this is a run-heavy type of game for the Rams, who will look to eat up the clock and keep Josh Allen off the field. Keep Goff on the bench.
Running Backs to start Week 3
Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley, Chargers: Ekeler has to be feeling the heat with Joshua Kelley pushing him for carries but I think both RBs are solid options this week against the putrid Panthers run defense, which ranks dead last in the NFL. The Panthers have allowed 44 fantasy points to opposing running backs in each of the past two weeks, and considering how often the Chargers are going to run with Justin Herbert making his second start at quarterback, both RBs should be active. The Chargers handed the ball off 39 times last week against Kansas City and Anthony Lynn loves to get his backs involved in the passing game. I think both running backs have a huge game on Sunday, so get them into your lineup.
Kenyan Drake, Cardinals: Through two weeks, Drake has yet to really put forward a rock-solid fantasy performance, but I think he rectifies that Sunday against the Lions. Detroit was gashed for over 240 rushing yards last week against the Packers and Arizona loves to run the ball with both Drake and Kyler Murray. I think the Cardinals put up a ton of points and Drake should benefit from a few red zone opportunities. Start him with confidence this week.
Runnings Backs to sit Week 3
Both Cleveland backs: Cleveland proved last Thursday that Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb can both be productive after they put up over 20 fantasy points each against the division-rival Bengals. But Washington, surprisingly, has had the best run defense so far in the NFL, allowing just 70 rushing yards per game and no touchdowns through the first two weeks. Jack Del Rio (Washington’s Defensive Coordinator) knows that Cleveland relies heavily on the run so they’ll try to make Baker Mayfield beat them through the air. It’s going to be tough sledding for the Browns though, so rest both backs if you have a better option. Otherwise, hope they get involved in the passing game.
Mike Davis, Panthers: Davis became one of the hottest waiver-wire adds this week after Christian McCaffrey went down with a high-ankle sprain, so you’re probably starting him if you got him. But I wouldn’t expect much this week against the Chargers. Los Angeles possesses a stingy run defense and is coming off a week where they held Clyde Edwards-Helaire to just 40 yards. Without McCaffrey, the Panthers are going nowhere offensively and I think they get behind early against the Chargers. Davis has shown that he is a reliable check-down option out of the backfield, which could salvage his week, but he won’t find a ton of room between the tackles.
Wide Receivers to start Week 3
Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Buccaneers: With Godwin hurt last week and Evans putting up a goose egg Week 1, it’s been an up-and-down season so far for both Pro Bowl wideouts. They should get back on track this week against my Broncos and their two rookie cornerbacks. Even though Brady has historically struggled in Denver, he’s never faced a Broncos defense this susceptible to the deep passing attack. This could be one of those games where both wideouts see double-digit targets, eclipse 100 receiving yards and score a couple of touchdowns. Brady isn’t shy of spreading the wealth and I think this is a statement game for him and the Tampa Bay offense. Get both of these guys into your lineup this week and expect big numbers.
Russell Gage, Falcons: Who? Gage isn’t widely known yet, but he soon will be; he’s still available in over 50% of ESPN leagues. Gage, believe it or not, is the No. 10 fantasy wide receiver so far and has averaged 18 points through the first two weeks. Gage might feel like an outlier right now but what isn’t is his target share. Matt Ryan has looked his way often, with Gage drawing 12 targets in Week 1 and nine in Week 2. With Julio Jones still dealing with a hamstring injury, Gage should expect close to double-digit targets out of the slot and I think he gets into the endzone for the second-straight week. If Gage is still available in your league, grab him before Sunday, because he’ll be gone next week.
Wide Receivers to sit Week 3
Stefon Diggs, Bills: Diggs has made a seamless transition so far for Buffalo. But he’s going to earn his money this week against the best cornerback in the league (Jalen Ramsey). Ramsey is going to shadow Diggs every time he lines up outside the numbers, which makes me hesitant. I understand that Diggs has been the No. 4 ranked fantasy wide receiver, so you’re probably starting him regardless, but he could be in for a tough day. If I had a Robert Woods, Diontae Johnson or Russell Gage on the bench, I would start one of them over Diggs.
Marquise Brown, Ravens: I fully expect the Ravens and Chiefs to be in a high-scoring shootout on Monday Night Football but Brown could get shutout this week. Kansas City hasn’t allowed one touchdown to an "outside-the-numbers" receiver so far this season and they clamp down on any deep threat. I think this is more of a tight-end-friendly kind of game, leaving only a handful of targets for Brown. This hasn’t been the season that fantasy owners expected from Brown after drafting him in the mid-rounds, and he’s yet to receive a target in the red zone. I would keep Brown on the bench until he proves that he can put up big numbers consistently.