Well, it had to happen at some point.
The likelihood the NFL would get through an entire season without at least one or two COVID-19 blips was slim to none. Let’s just hope the Titans are able to contain the spread and field a team next week against the Bills.
The bye week lends some leeway for the NFL, but what happens if a Steelers or Titans opponent contracts the virus later on in the season? Will they get the advantage of two bye weeks or do they get rescheduled against another team that has an off week?
At this point, we have to accept that this could happen in the future and any team could be forced to take an early or non-scheduled bye-week. And as Fantasy Football owners, we have to just roll with whatever happens and make the necessary adjustments. This is going to be a Fantasy Football season unlike any other.
If you were leaning on any Steelers or Titans players, unfortunately, you’re going to be without their services this weekend. Fortunately, there are several good sleeper players left on the waiver wire if you’re in a jam.
Quarterbacks to start
Joe Burrow, Bengals: Everyone thought Joe Burrow was going to be able to make the transition from college to the NFL, but I don’t know if anyone thought he would do so this seamlessly. He’s looked composed and showed a ton of grit over the first three weeks. Burrow became the first rookie QB in Bengals history with consecutive 300-yard passing games and has completed 65% of his passes so far while tossing five touchdown passes and just one interception. He ranks as the No. 10 fantasy quarterback, is owned in just 66% of ESPN leagues and has a fantastic matchup this week against the Jaguars, who got picked apart last week by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Burrow is in for a huge game on Sunday.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins: Ole’ Fitz-magic can still conjure up a few special performances; the 37-year old looked flawless last week against the Jaguars, completing 18-of-20 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Fitzpatrick also ran for 38 yards and a score as Miami crushed Jacksonville to earn its first win of the season. Fitzpatrick is undervalued and always overlooked, but I like the Fins chances this week with the Seahawks and their atrocious pass defense coming to town. Seattle has given up 400 passing yards in each game this season and can’t stop a nosebleed. I’m smelling an upset.
Quarterbacks to sit
Nick Foles, Bears: We’ve all seen this before: Nick Foles enters a game late, galvanizes the troops and leads them on a fourth-quarter charge to secure a comeback victory. Foles is endeared by many in the league for his performance with the Eagles in 2017. He’s earned this opportunity with Mitchell Trubisky continuing to struggle, but the Colts are a tough matchup for any quarterback. Over the past two weeks, the Colts have just smothered teams through the air and forced six turnovers. I like Foles the rest of the season as a solid backup of plug-in-play, but keep him on the bench this week.
Carson Wentz, Eagles: I don’t know if you can trust Carson Wentz in any respect anymore. He has looked awful this season and has committed some of the most boneheaded turnovers. It’s hard to imagine he was an MVP favorite just three years ago before he tore his ACL. Wentz was one of the first few quarterbacks taken off the board in most fantasy drafts, and here's how he has rewarded fantasy owners: six picks and just three touchdowns. Yikes. One really has to wonder how much longer Doug Pederson lets this go on before inserting Jalen Hurts into the lineup to see what he’s got. Wentz needs to turn it around this week, but I don’t like his chances on the road Sunday night against San Francisco.
Running backs to start
Kareem Hunt, Browns: Even though Hunt has been limited in practice all week with a lingering groin issue, I love his chances this week against the Cowboys. Dallas has been able to put up points against every team they’ve faced, which could leave the Browns with a lot of passing situations. And head coach Kevin Stefanski is starting to get creative with Hunt by throwing him into the slot and getting him the ball in space. Hunt is clearly the favored pass-catching option out of the backfield and with Cleveland likely to get down early, Hunt could get more touches than battering mate Nick Chubb. As long as Hunt plays, he could be in for a busy afternoon on Sunday, so make sure he is in your lineup.
Devin Singletary, Bills: Singletary has yet to reach pay dirt, but he finally broke out last week for 120 total yards on 17 touches. Now he gets the Swiss cheese Raiders run defense that was gashed for over 200 rushing yards last week by Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and the New England Patriots. Las Vegas has done well against the pass, but they’ve given up two rushing touchdowns in every game this season. There is always a threat that Josh Allen poaches a goal-line runs, but I like Singletary this week. Start him with confidence.
Running backs to sit
Baltimore running backs: The Ravens had one of the league's best rushing attacks last season with Lamar Jackson running for over 1,200 yards and Mark Ingram adding another 1,000. But so far, the Ravens have not been able to move the ball as effectively as they did in 2019. Lamar looks good, but Ingram is starting to show his age and JK Dobbins hasn’t received much of an opportunity. Even with Chase Young already ruled out, the Washington defense has been surprisingly good against the run. Baltimore should get up early and stomp Washington, so that does play into both backs' favor, I just don’t trust either of them to start this week.
Joe Mixon, Bengals: Joe Mixon might be one of the most unreliable running backs in the NFL. Even though he finished the 2019 season strong, he was mediocre for most of the year. And he seems to be doing the same thing this season, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry over the past two weeks. The Bengals offensive line has been unable to create any kind of hole for Mixon, who has really struggled. He’s scored double-digit fantasy points just once all year and draws practically no targets in the passing game. It’s time to dump Mixon, but unfortunately he’s not going to bring much in return so keep him on the bench and hope he turns things around against the Jaguars.
Wide receivers to start
Odell Beckham Jr., Browns: Trade rumors are swirling and things have looked somewhat bleak for OBJ in Cleveland, but if there is one thing that he does with consistency, it’s ball-out in big moment games. This would be a huge win for the Browns if they can go into Jerry-World and steal one from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Baker Mayfield should be looking OBJ’s way early and often, and if he can keep the turnovers down, Beckham could have one of his biggest games of the year. He’s due for a breakout game and this is the opponent to do it with both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett putting up big numbers against the Cowboys secondary last week. The Browns need to get OBJ involved to have a chance.
Will Fuller, Texans: Fuller is a tough guy to lean on considering his injury history but I love this matchup against the hapless Vikings. Minnesota has looked awful so far through the first three weeks, especially containing deep-threat receivers. Bingo. Fuller currently leads the teams in targets and is Deshaun Watson’s favorite option. He should find plenty of room running his deep crossing routes and I like his chances to score one, if not, two touchdowns in a bounce-back game for the Texans. Fuller has a chance to be a Top 10 receiver this week.
Wide receivers to sit
Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, Ravens: I was one of the many who predicted a breakout 2020 campaign for Hollywood Brown, but that hasn’t come to fruition. Brown has drawn six targets in each game but he hasn’t turned that into much production, averaging just four catches and 50 receiving yards per game. Lamar just prefers throwing the ball over the middle to his tight ends than down the numbers. Surely Brown will have a few big games this season — he’s too talented not to — but until then I’m keeping Brown on the bench. He’s just not a trustworthy option at this point in his career.
DJ Chark Jr., Jaguars: Chark should be back after sitting out last Thursday’s game against the Dolphins, which is a welcome sight for Gardner Minshew. Chark has become Minshew’s favorite target since he took over for Nick Foles last season, but the Bengals have been sneaky good against the pass and surrendered just two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. No receiver has crossed 100 yards against the Bengals secondary and Cincinnati should be keying on Chark all game. Temper your expectations this week for Chark.