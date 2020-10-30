The first NFL game that I watched in person was actually on Halloween 16 years ago.
I was 11, so I went with my mom, but it served as an early birthday present since the Broncos (my hometown team) were playing the Atlanta Falcons, who were led by the most electric player in the league, Michael Vick — pre-dogfighting scandal.
I decided to wear a Vick jersey, prompting side-eye glares from many of the Denver faithful perched below ‘Bucky’ — the 27-foot tall stallion mounted above the scoreboard — in the South Stands of Mile High Stadium. A boisterous, passionate bunch; that’s where all the old-school fans and long-time season ticket holders park themselves every home game with a beer and brat in tow. A real cordial spot for opposing team fans. I was a 4-foot black speck in a sea of burnt orange.
But being a kid has its advantages in that regard. You’re allowed a little more leniency as opposed to some brazen Raiders fan that strolls into the stadium rocking the Silver and Black — which alone is asking for a cold beverage to be lobbed your way.
When we got down to our seats, which were 10-15 rows up from the field, my mom informed everyone around us that it was my first NFL game and that Vick was simply my favorite player; I was still a Broncos fan at heart.
“Oh good,” everyone said with a collective sigh.
I understood the subtle shade being thrown my way. So when Vick burst through the line and gained a chunk of yards during the opening series, I held my tongue.
“Oh it’s OK,” the guy sitting next to me said after noticing me fidgeting in my seat. “Just don’t cheer if he scores.”
That ultimately proved harder than I anticipated, the Falcons blew out the Broncos and Vick was spectacular all afternoon. He carved up the Broncos for over 100 yards on the ground and tossed a pair of touchdowns in a 41-28 win.
But what stuck out the most to me was how ruthless the Broncos fans were. Young and old, well-dressed to the shirtless; it was a ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment for any 11-year old. A yell-fest, that only crescendoed as the game wore on — even down double-digits. It was the type of experience that ultimately made me a die-hard Broncos fan. Everlasting support.
Now I’m the one screaming throughout an entire game — or at the TV now since I live in Washington. Full circle.
Quarterbacks to Start
Carson Wentz, Eagles: Wentz finally makes the love-list this week even though his completion percentage has hovered just above 50% the past two weeks. Two reasons why: he’s facing the Cowboys, which are on pace to finish as the worst NFL defense in history, and the Eagles are getting deep-threat Jalen Reagor back this week. With Miles Sanders still injured, I think Philadelphia is going to be leaning on the passing game. Wentz should be in for a big afternoon.
Baker Mayfield, Browns: After tossing five touchdowns and 297 yards last week against the Bengals, I’m warming up on the Bake-Show. I don’t think the Browns get better with Odell Beckham Jr. off the field, but I think it will alleviate some of the pressure on Mayfield. He was 22-of-23 after Beckham left the field and made good decisions with the ball. Now he gets the Raiders, who are ranked 30th against the pass. Give me Mayfield this week.
Quarterbacks to Sit
Lamar Jackson, Ravens: The reigning MVP has looked anything but so far this season as the Baltimore offense has struggled to move the ball through the air. The Ravens receivers have one of the highest drop rates in the league, so Lamar isn’t getting much help, but he also hasn’t thrown for more than 200 yards since Week 2. That’s concerning, even with all of his rushing attempts. I’ve been hesitant to start any quarterback against the Steelers this season, they’ve just been too dominant. Rest Jackson if you can.
Drew Brees, Saints: Drew has played well considering Michael Thomas has been out since Week 1 and Emmanuel Sanders is still stuck on the COVID-19 list. But Brees also salvaged his fantasy outing the last two weeks with a pair of rushing touchdowns. That’s not something that can be counted on considering Brees runs like a wounded deer. Drew is going to be hard pressed to emulate a similar performance on the road against the rush-happy Bears defense.
Running Backs to Start
Boston Scott, Eagles: Scott hadn’t really done much leading up to his game-winning touchdown last Thursday, but I think he’s earned some more touches because of it. Wentz loves to dump the ball off to his running backs and Dallas has had trouble stopping anything. With the Cowboys now onto their third quarterback, the Eagles should be able to get up early and pound the rock all day. Start Scott with confidence.
Le'Veon Bell, Chiefs: It was expected that Andy Reid would ease Bell into the flow of things after scoping him up a week prior. But against his previous team, I don’t think there is anyone on the Chiefs that can keep Bell off the field. He will want to run through the Jets defense on every carry. And in large part, I think Reid and the Chiefs will oblige. Rule of thumb: always start a fantasy player in his first game against his old team.
Running Backs to Sit
Chris Carson, Seahawks: He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but even if he plays I would stay away from Carson this week against the 49ers and their No. 1 ranked rush defense. San Francisco hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher all year and relinquished just two rushing touchdowns. It’s going to be tough sledding this week for the Hawks. Let him sit on the bench.
Myles Gaskin, Dolphins: Gaskin has done well since earning the starting role a few weeks ago and I love the pairing with Tua Tagovailoa, I just want to wait a week to see how it develops. I’m nervous the Rams front seven will be too physical for the Dolphins, and if they get behind early the game-script won’t favor Gaskin or any Dolphins running back. Los Angeles is a top 10 defense against the run, so temper expectations.
Wide Receivers to Start
Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers: With Deebo Samuel ailing and the rest of the 49ers receiving core in shambles, this is going to be a big week for Aiyuk. Much like the Cowboys, the Seahawks defense has been terrible through the first seven weeks, and they’ve allowed a ton of fantasy points to wide receivers. The ASU product has gone over 100 scrimmage yards twice this season, I think he makes it a third on Sunday.
Travis Fulgham, Eagles: I feel like I’m picking on the Cowboys a bunch, but it’s for good reason. When you are on pace to have the worst defense in NFL history, you start anyone and everyone you can. Fulgham is really the only receiving option the Eagles have at this point, but he’s emerged as a top 20 fantasy wide receiver and drawn double-digit targets in each of the past three games. It’s going to be a busy afternoon for Fulgham, get him in your lineup.
Wide Receivers to Sit
Chase Claypool, Steelers: Everyone wondered if Claypool’s production would dip with both Diontae Johnson and Juju Smith-Schuster healthy. It did. He caught just one ball for negative yards last week against the Titans. Ultimately, what this shows is that Claypool is clearly the No. 3 option in Pittsburgh. He shouldn’t be in any starting lineup unless one of the other Steelers’ receivers are inactive.
Sterling Shepard, Giants: Shepard looked good in his first game back last week, grabbing six balls and a TD against the Eagles. But I think he’s in for a tough night against a Bucs secondary that has given up the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. I would stick away from any Giants' offensive player this week.