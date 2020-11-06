This past week has been fatiguing, to say the least.
Not just because of the nonstop election coverage, and subsequent nail-biting that’s followed, but the days are getting noticeably shorter. The weather chillier. Leaves are piling up in the yard. And above all else, my fantasy football team is sustaining key injuries across the board.
Myles Gaskin (out) with an MCL sprain, Chris Godwin (questionable) with a surgically repaired index-finger, Kenny Golladay (doubtful) with a hip injury, Drew Brees (questionable) with a bum shoulder, Aaron Jones (limited) with a strained calf. Even bell-cow Alvin Kamara popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a sore toe.
My team was cruising toward a playoff berth two weeks ago; now I’m anxious. With four weeks left in the regular season, this isn’t an ideal stretch to start losing top players.
Ultimately, it forced me to scour the waiver wire and snag a couple of replacement fliers to fill out my starting roster. I was able to grab running back Damien Harris (New England), wide receiver Christian Kirk (Arizona), and then I traded a backup tight end for Phillip Lindsay (Denver).
At this point, I’ve spent a couple hours dissecting my roster and exploring all avenues.
But taking a deep dive into my fantasy lineup, in all honesty, was self-soothing. And I’m thankful that we all have the opportunity to do it.
Fantasy Football has been one of the lone escapes to lend some sense of normalcy the past two months, even with all the small hiccups. It’s something I’ve done every fall since I was in sixth grade — 15 years ago.
I used to wake up early on Sunday mornings just so I could listen to last-minute fantasy advice or submit questions to the fantasy podcast radio show on Yahoo! Sports. This was before Matthew Berry, Field Yates or any real fantasy coverage on ESPN, so there was less assistance available. It forced savvy fantasy owners to conduct their own research to decipher potential sleepers, who had the best/worst matchup and which player was poised to breakout.
But that’s also what made the sport so compelling.
Aside from competing for bragging rights against close friends, co-workers or family members, fantasy football allows owners to be like an NFL general manager — drafting a team, execute trades, research potential midweek pickups and crunch through weekly lineup decisions.
And in a year where everything has been helter-skelter, fantasy football has been a standard bearer for consistency and an essential distraction.
Quarterbacks to Start
Justin Herbert, Chargers: Herbert is in the midst of a historic rookie season. After being thrust into the starting lineup just before kickoff Week 2, Herbert has averaged more than 20 fantasy points per game and is the No. 12-ranked fantasy quarterback. He’s thrown 15 touchdowns, which is tied for the most ever by any rookie through six games, with just five interceptions. And with 1,820 passing yards, he’s on pace to break Andrew Luck’s rookie record of 4,374 yards. Herbert is a must-start for the rest of the season, especially this week against the Raiders.
Cam Newton, Patriots: After two really good weeks to open the year, Newton has dropped back considerably and the Patriots have struggled. But the Jets are an absolute embarrassment to the rest of the league. They are just pitiful defensively and one of the worst against the run. I think New England gets back to the meat and potatoes of their offense: pounding the rock. If they do, Newton should be in for a big afternoon. Start him with confidence.
Quarterbacks to Sit
Lamar Jackson, Ravens: The reigning MVP has struggled the past couple of weeks and makes the hate-list for the second week in a row with the Ravens drawing the stout Colts defense. Indianapolis has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and has a very underrated secondary. He’s the best dual-threat QB in the league, so there is always a high floor, but this is a tough matchup on the road. Sit Jackson.
Ryan Tannehill, Titans: Averaging 20 fantasy points per game, Tannehill has been a reliable option for fantasy owners this season. He doesn’t turn the ball over much and is one of the best play-action quarterbacks in the league. But this week isn’t an ideal matchup for fantasy owners, with Chicago and its No. 2-ranked pass defense coming to Nashville. The Bears are giving up just 15 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Running Backs to Start
Chase Edmonds, Cardinals: When Edmonds has gotten a chance this season, he’s shown flashes of brilliance, and this week he might finally be the lead option since Kenyan Drake’s dealing with an ankle injury. While the Dolphins are the best scoring defense in the league, they have been suspect against the run, ranking 26th. I think the Cardinals play ball control and run the ball close to 30 times. Even if Arizona falls behind, Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best passing option out of the backfield, so he’s in a good situation regardless of the game flow. Expect big numbers from Edmonds.
David Johnson, Texans: Johnson had one of his best rushing games of the season against the Jaguars last month, racking up 96 yards on 17 carries. And even though Houston has struggled this season, Johnson and the rest of the offense has picked up its play the past few weeks. The Jags haven’t shown an ability to stop the run at any point and they’re allowing 104 rushing yards per game to tailbacks. Johnson is set up to have a busy afternoon.
Running Backs to Sit
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys: Ordinarily, Zeke is a set-and-forget option for fantasy owners. But with Dallas now onto their fourth quarterback, I don’t think you can trust anyone on the Cowboys offense, including Zeke. He’s had fumbling issues, made bad reads at the line, and suffered from poor quarterback play. The latter of which is the most crucial, because defenses can just stack eight or nine men in the box to stuff the run. As long as Andy Dalton remains on the shelf, Elliott is no longer a must-start each week, instead becoming more matchup based.
Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers: I was on the Jones Train for a long time after he had three stellar performances in-a-row against the Chargers, Bears and Packers, but he’s come back down the past two weeks. Jones has given way to Leonard Fournette, who’s building a case for more touches after two solid games. And now, both backs are locked in a timeshare; whoever has the hot hand will get the bulk of the touches. Either way, it’ll be tough sledding against the Saints and their sixth-ranked run defense.
Wide Receivers to Start
Allen Robinson II, Bears: As inconsistent as Nick Foles and the Bears have been this season, Robinson has been the most reliable option in Chicago. He draws a ton of targets, he catches about five balls a game, and he’s always a threat to take one to the house. Regardless of who the Bears lineup against, Robinson has found a way to get open. He should be in for a huge day against a Titans secondary that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers: If there is one thing that can’t be questioned, it’s Brown’s ability on the field. He’s proven that he’s a Hall of Fame-caliber receiver and one of the best of his generation. I think Bruce Arians will feed him the ball early and often and he hits the ground running catching passes from his buddy, Tom Brady. Consider yourself lucky if you were able to grab AB over the last two weeks. This offense is going to be scary good.
Wide Receivers to Sit
DK Metcalf, Seahawks: I understand that Metcalf is probably a must-start at this point considering he put up 40 fantasy points against the 49ers and has been one of the best fantasy wide receivers all year. But I would temper expectations this week with Tre’Davious White, one of the best corners in the league, shadowing Metcalf all afternoon. That’s going to be the matchup to watch.
Robby Anderson, Panthers: After seven straight solid games, Anderson had his first stinker of the season last week against the Falcons. He’s been Teddy Bridgewater’s favorite target, which leaves a high floor for the fifth-year receiver, but he could be in for a tough afternoon against the Chiefs secondary. Kansas City is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and has relinquished just six passing touchdowns. Sit Anderson this week.