Over the last few weeks, this series of short articles has served to help introduce the new faces who are reporting to Wenatchee for Main Camp, which opens today at Town Toyota Center. In addition to the many newcomers, there are seven Wild veterans who are returning for their second, or in some cases third season.
Returning for their third season with the Wild are forwards Matt Dorsey and Murphy Stratton, and defenseman Drake Usher. Each of these players were a part of the 2017-18 Wild team that won both the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup and CJHL’s Doyle Cup.
Joining Usher on the blueline will be Dylan Herzog and Trevor Griebel. They had the benefit of playing alongside three Division I caliber defense partners last season and will be counted on to use that experience to continue their growth.
Up front, the Wild will also see Brian Adams and Hunter Hastings back in the Wolves Den. Hastings began last season as an affiliate player and worked his way onto the full roster. Adams is a likely candidate to serve in a leadership role for the 2019-20 season.
Preseason action opens this weekend with three games on the road. One lone game next week, also on the road, wraps up the preseason and the Wild open the regular season on the road at Merritt on Fri. Sep. 6. The Home Opening Weekend follows on Sep 13 and 14 at Town Toyota Center against the Vernon Vipers both nights.
WILD PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Fri Aug 23 – vs Chilliwack Chiefs at Hope, BC – 7 pm
Sat Aug 24 – vs Langley Rivermen at Langley, BC – 7:15 pm
Sun Aug 25 – vs Coquitlam Express at Delta, BC – 3 pm
Fri Aug 30 – vs Surrey Eagles at Surrey, BC – 7 pm