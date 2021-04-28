EAST WENATCHEE — It was a split, but a hard-fought split nonetheless, in Wenatchee’s rubber match with Eastmont on the tennis courts Wednesday.
The Wenatchee girls won 4-3 while the Eastmont boys won by the same margin, sweeping its cross-bridge rival for the first time since moving up to 4A.
Every match was laden with intensity for the boys, with four of the seven going three sets.
Eastmont won three of four singles matches as No. 1 single Nolan Carter defeated Wenatchee’s Joe Locatelli (7-6, 6-3), Logan West beat Evan Mueller (4-6, 6-4, 6-0), and Jake Pearsons topped Aidan Freeman (7-5, 7-6).
Wenatchee’s Andrew Van Liew was the only Panther to win in singles, outlasting Eastmont’s Emmett Anderton (3-6, 6-4, 6-4).
The Panthers then won the first two doubles matches — as Kai Bromley/Austin Bromley defeated Tad Patrick/Hector Rodriguez (6-0, 6-2) and Aiden Shattuck/Kirk Nelson beat Abram Rodriguez/Julian Ramos (7-6, 4-6, 6-3) — to level the score at 3-3 heading into the final doubles match.
“It all came down to that third match between Gage SantaCruz and Paxton Velasquez,” Eastmont head coach Jamie Carter said Wednesday. “It was a great match. They were down in the third set but came roaring back and played some really fantastic tennis. I’m so proud of my team, it was a big accomplishment and one of our far-away goals at the beginning of the year was to try and run the table in every head-to-head matchup. That might be attainable now with only three more matches left.”
For the girls, the doubles matches were all tight while Wenatchee swept the singles in straight sets.
Chloe Andrewjeski beat Elise Bickford (6-3, 6-0), Heather Hayes topped Maddie Eaton (6-0, 6-0), Fara Newell defeated Alexis Baird (6-1, 6-1) and Esme Brender beat Kaydence Garrison (6-2, 6-2). But Eastmont would take every doubles match, taking two of them in three sets.
Rachel Marquis/Kaitlyn Harasek beat Valarie Monzaro/Layel Finley (6-2, 3-6, 6-4), Elly Little/Elena Tucker topped Avery Thomas/Abby Carlson (6-7, 6-4, 6-0) and Millie Rodriguez/Hayden Mauseth defeated Jenna Thrapp/Judid Sanchez (6-3, 6-3).
“Our girls played so well,” Carter said. “That was one thing my assistant Hannah Vetteo said, she was proud of how the girls competed. For example, our No. 1 singles player (Bickford), who is brand new to tennis, took three games from Andrewjeski, who I think is a top ten player in the state. She is incredible and to have a first-year player get three games off of her is just amazing.”
Both Wenatchee and Eastmont return to the courts on Saturday to take on Moses Lake.
The Chiefs play the Panthers first in the morning (9 a.m.) at the WRAC before crossing the bridge to challenge the Wildcats at 2 p.m.