Wenatchee All-Stars FC's Edgar Leon dribbles the soccer ball close to the sideline while defended by Spokane United's Jake Duer during the first half of Saturday's match at Wenatchee Valley College. Wenatchee scored four first half goals and added on three more in the second half to shutout Spokane 7-0.
WENATCHEE — Already in the middle of their third season, Wenatchee All Stars FC — a men’s semi-pro soccer team and defending Cascadia Premier League (CPL) and National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Cup Champions — has had a strong start to the summer.
No game has shown off more of their potential than their most recent 7-nil throttling of Spokane United at the Wenatchee Valley College soccer field on Saturday.
Before Saturday’s game, Wenatchee All Stars FC (2-1-1) sat at second in the Columbia Division of the CPL with four points to Walla Walla’s (2-1-1) seven — a team Wenatchee has already beaten and tied in two matchups. Wenatchee’s Johan Espinoza was the division’s individual scoring leader with three goals and Carlos Viramontes was the individual assists leader with two.
Saturday’s match, against Spokane United (0-2-0), broke a two-game skid for the All Stars who lost 5-1 to the Spokane Shadow (1-1-0) on May 13 and tied with Walla Walla, 1-1, on May 21.
Before the slump, Wenatchee beat Walla Walla 5-3 to begin the regular season on April 29 and torched Colonial FC (Idaho) in a five-goal shutout on May 6. Both games were at home.
The team is playing in a few different competitions this summer. One is the CPL, which has attracted more teams and competitive players between this season and last. They only have two more regular-season games before the playoffs start in late July. They’re also 4-0 in the Washington State Super Cup, qualifying them for the championship where they will play Yakima United in Yakima on June 30.
They are also about to begin a two-leg journey to the NISA Cup. The first leg begins in Everett where they’ll first play Snohomish County and then host that team for the second leg later this summer. If that goes well they’ll advance to play the LA Force — a professional team — on July 22 in Los Angeles.
Wenatchee has collected a vast 55-man roster with ages from 16-28 — 80% of whom call the Wenatchee Valley home.
The All Stars play against Snohomish County in Everett on Sunday.
