WENATCHEE — Already in the middle of their third season, Wenatchee All Stars FC — a men’s semi-pro soccer team and defending Cascadia Premier League (CPL) and National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Cup Champions — has had a strong start to the summer.

No game has shown off more of their potential than their most recent 7-nil throttling of Spokane United at the Wenatchee Valley College soccer field on Saturday.



