Since Wenatchee All-Stars FC defeated Spokane United 7-0, June 17, at Wenatchee Valley College, they've tied 1-1 with Snohomish County FC and will take on Yakima United in the Washington State Super Cup Final this Friday in Yakima. 

EVERETT — The Wenatchee All Stars FC — a men’s semi-pro soccer team — is currently in the middle of a few things. One being their regular season within the Cascadia Premier League. Another, and more recent, is the first leg of the National Independent Soccer Association Cup with Snohomish County FC that started Sunday night at Terry Enus Stadium in Everett — the same national cup Wenatchee surprised everyone by winning last year.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw but that didn’t exactly hurt Wenatchee. The whole thing is based on aggregate. With the second leg coming back to the Wenatchee Valley College soccer field on July 16 at 2 p.m., all they have to do is beat Snohomish and they’ll advance to play in the Pacific Region Final against a Los Angeles-based professional team later this summer.



