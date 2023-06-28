Since Wenatchee All-Stars FC defeated Spokane United 7-0, June 17, at Wenatchee Valley College, they've tied 1-1 with Snohomish County FC and will take on Yakima United in the Washington State Super Cup Final this Friday in Yakima.
EVERETT — The Wenatchee All Stars FC — a men’s semi-pro soccer team — is currently in the middle of a few things. One being their regular season within the Cascadia Premier League. Another, and more recent, is the first leg of the National Independent Soccer Association Cup with Snohomish County FC that started Sunday night at Terry Enus Stadium in Everett — the same national cup Wenatchee surprised everyone by winning last year.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw but that didn’t exactly hurt Wenatchee. The whole thing is based on aggregate. With the second leg coming back to the Wenatchee Valley College soccer field on July 16 at 2 p.m., all they have to do is beat Snohomish and they’ll advance to play in the Pacific Region Final against a Los Angeles-based professional team later this summer.
“It was one of those games where Snohomish was pressured to win,” said head coach Mauricio Sanchez. “They were coming in guns blazing and all out. I’m happy to bring back a tie. It opens it up at home.”
It wasn’t an easy Sunday game. Snohomish brought a very physical approach to the match, attacking the ball, and meeting every Wenatchee pass with a forceful challenge that can easily elevate anyone’s blood pressure.
Snohomish took a one-goal lead after they sunk a penalty kick in the 20th minute but adjusting to their opponent’s style of play wasn’t the only complication for Wenatchee. There was also the field.
Most soccer players in the greater Wenatchee Valley have grown up with and played on grass fields — almost exclusively — so any time they’re met with a turf field, as they were in Everett, there is an adjustment period. The ball travels at a different pace, bounces differently, and the foot can struggle to get under the ball.
Eventually, they figured it out and Wenatchee found their equalizer on a breakaway in the 72nd minute. After sprinting up the left sideline, Carlos Viramontes received a cross in the box, took a touch to create space around Snohomish defenders, and put it in the corner.
“It’s up to us if we want to play good and make finals,” Sanchez said.
Speaking of finals, the other direction Wenatchee is pulled is the Washington State Super Cup Final against Yakima United this Friday — their next slated game.
“This week was a lot of planning,” Sanchez said. “We’re shifting gears to focus on Yakima.”
The Super Cup is a clash of Washington State semi-professional teams from different leagues and it was a process to reach this point. Wenatchee had to beat teams from Seattle, Snohomish and Mount Vernon to make the championship.
For anyone who wants to attend, they have arranged a 15-passenger van that is open to fans. You can find the details on their social media platforms. Sanchez knows they’ll be walking into a hostile environment of passionate Yakima fans.
“We need all the support we can get,” he said.
Wenatchee plays Yakima United for the Washington State Super Cup at the SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
