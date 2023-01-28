EAST WENATCHEE — With the league title still fresh in memory, Wenatchee bowling has more than a few accolades to be proud of.

One being their State birth. After hosting Districts at Eastmont Lanes Friday afternoon, where they competed against the other top three bowling teams in the Big 9 — West Valley, Eastmont, and Eisenhower — they won, and earned a State tournament appearance.



