EAST WENATCHEE — With the league title still fresh in memory, Wenatchee bowling has more than a few accolades to be proud of.
One being their State birth. After hosting Districts at Eastmont Lanes Friday afternoon, where they competed against the other top three bowling teams in the Big 9 — West Valley, Eastmont, and Eisenhower — they won, and earned a State tournament appearance.
“The girls posted some of their best scores this year,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jeremy Anders said.
Only the top two teams from this event could advance to State, and the other honor fell to Eastmont.
The Wildcats bowled the best individual score.
If you look back at Panther bowling over the last 14 seasons, Wenatchee has won 80.4 percent, 148-36, of their matches — a dynasty-defining statistic.
Two Panthers finished in the top three: Eva Porter, who bowled a 541 over three games, and Charlene Campbell, who bowled a 547 and was second overall.
Wenatchee performed well during the baker portion of the tournament.
“We were lights out,” Anders said. “We had a goal to win Districts and make it to State, and we did.”
The State Tournament starts Friday at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Tukwila.
