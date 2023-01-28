MOSES LAKE —
The host team took first place Thursday night at the Big 9 Swim and Dive Championship, but Wenatchee wasn’t far behind, placing second.
“We swam really well,” Wenatchee Head Coach John Pringle said. “We were short-handed, and that can be tough to overcome, but the guys swam excellently.”
Wenatchee placed first in the 200-meter medley relay and 400-meter freestyle relay. They also placed second in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
“If things hold up we should get our relay team to state,” Pringle said.
Austin Elwyn won the 50, and 500-meter freestyle. Aiden Grigsby won the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke. Ben Sagerser won diving.
“Our young guys are coming alive,” Pringle said. ”It will help us next week.”
Eastmont performed well at the Big 9 Swim and Dive Championship, placing fourth as a team with a few missing team members.
“We had some great swims,” Eastmont Head Coach Darcy Bruggman said. “There were first-time races for some, but we had some standouts from our one Senior all the way down to our freshmen.”
Two freshmen led the Wildcats in the pool. Luke Hawkins placed first in the 200-meter individual medley and third in the 100-meter breaststroke. And Loren Hensley placed third in the 200-meter individual medley.
“We are a young team. It’s been a rebuilding year,” Bruggman said. “Eight out of 14 are freshmen. They support each other and work hard in the pool and the classroom. They represent Eastmont well. I’m proud.”
Next week, District preliminary swimming begins on Thursday, Feb. 2, and Diving Friday, Feb. 3. This whittles down the field to the top 16 swimmers and divers that will compete at Districts the following day Saturday, Feb. 4. All events will be in Moses Lake.
