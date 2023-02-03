MOSES LAKE — Wenatchee competed at the State prelims Thursday and didn’t do half bad. All three of their relay teams placed first, giving them the top seed for this Saturday when the real tournament begins and had several solid individual swims.

“It was an all-around good performance,” Wenatchee Head Coach John Pringle. “We have some things to work on, though.”



