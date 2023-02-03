MOSES LAKE — Wenatchee competed at the State prelims Thursday and didn’t do half bad. All three of their relay teams placed first, giving them the top seed for this Saturday when the real tournament begins and had several solid individual swims.
“It was an all-around good performance,” Wenatchee Head Coach John Pringle. “We have some things to work on, though.”
Nate Carmack was first in the 200 freestyle. Cody Westra was first in the 200-individual medley. Austin Elwyn was first in the 50 freestyle and 100 fly. And Aiden Grigsby finished first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
“We showed some inexperience early, but then they settled down and swam well,” Pringle said.
Eastmont also had some clutch performances. They earned a third seed for the State tournament in the 200 medley and 400 relay. They also finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.
“We’re dropping time consistently,” Eastmont Head Coach Darcy Bruggman said.
William Ribellia took second and Luke Hawkins took third seed for the 200 individual medley, posting phenomenal swims. Ribellia also qualified for the 200 breaststroke.
“We’re down a few guys to illness,” Bruggman said. “But everybody who competed is going to the finals.”
All Wildcats made the top 16. Eight of whom are freshmen out of the 13 who competed.
“I’m very proud,” Bruggman said. “It’s fun to see them come together, cheer each other on, and have it pay off.”
Eastmont, however, wasn’t done. After posting the best individual score, a Wildcat was crowned the District diving champion — Hudson Hamilton. He’ll also go on to State.
State swimming finals begin this Saturday in Moses Lake at 11 a.m.
