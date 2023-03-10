PASCO — Boys golf is now in full swing for Wenatchee and Eastmont. Thursday afternoon both competed in their first tournaments of the 2023 season — the Joe Dubsky Memorial Pasco Invite at the Sun Willows course.
The Panthers have been invited to Pasco for 19 of the past 22 seasons, and after finishing second in the Big Nine for the fourth time in five years, one year finishing first under first-year Head Coach Dave Jagla, they were eager to step back on the green with the Wildcats.
So early in the season, with golf courses still thawing and limited practices, every team and golfer was getting back into the swing of things.
The Pasco Invite collected 25 teams and 130 players from the Big Nine, Spokane, and the Tri-Cities.
As a team, Wenatchee finished the tournament with 375 points.
Individually for Wenatchee Jackson Bishop and Aiden Freeman each scored a 91. Lukas Jackson was close behind with a 92, and Gage Turner finished with a 101.
“Our scores were rough,” Jagla said. “But they ground through the day. We’re looking forward to warmer weather and practicing on our home course.”
As a team, Eastmont finished the tournament with 348 points.
“Overall, it was a good effort,” Eastmont Head Coach Spencer Ellis said. “It was cold and windy, but it was some of the best competition we’ll probably see until state. We’ll use this as momentum to spring into the season.”
Individually for Eastmont, Andrew Pope led by posting a lower score of 78. After recovering from a challenging round, Andy Hobson scored 87. Ben Gordon scored a 92, and freshmen Lucas Babst and Noah Whittle scored a 91 and 92, respectively.
Before the tournament, the Wildcats had about a week of cold practice at the Rock Island Golf Course.
Wenatchee and Eastmont boys golf won't play again until March 22nd at Sunnyside, where they will tee off at noon.
Eastmont gets back into groove
RICHLAND — Wenatchee and Eastmont girls golf began their season early the next day attending the Hanford Invite at the Horn Rapids Course in Richland. However, due to a scheduling snafu, only Eastmont made it.
Cloe Roberts led Eastmont with a 92. Lily Wigel followed with a 98. Layni Schmutzler had a 108, and Kaitlyn Linebarier finished with a 134.
The Wildcats also had three nine-holers. Kyndal Reasor led with a 49. Savanna Phillips followed with a 61 and Tessa Mayfield finished with a 65.
“It was a nice day for us,” Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch said. “I’m really proud of the girls, the drive down was a little iffy.”
On Monday, Wenatchee and Eastmont girls golf will play at the Moses Lake Invite.
