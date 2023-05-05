WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee High School tennis team hosted Eastmont at the de facto home court for both teams this season, the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club. It was the final regular season matchup and Senior Night for both teams and Thursday brought out the competitive edge and strong performances from each side.
The Eastmont girls beat Wenatchee, 6-1.
“It was beautiful weather to play our final league match of the season,” said Wenatchee head coach Jackie Andrewjeski. “The sun was shining and the girls were pumped.”
Eastmont’s Elise Bickford beat Katelyn Murphy in straight sets without dropping a single game during the No. 1 singles match. Avery Thomas returned the favor — the only win for the Wenatchee girls — in the No. 2 singles match after beating Lydia Riggs in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
“Avery moved well around the court and played her classic winning formula,” Andrewjeski said.
Eastmont’s No. 3 single, Annie Kunz, and No. 4 single, Valarie McCray each won their matches in straight sets.
Eastmont’s No. 1 doubles team, Savannah Nuxoll and Sarahi Morelos lost the first set, 6-2, to Sienna Kaufman and Clara Shattuck but rallied to win the last two sets by two games.
Kieumy Huber and Emily Sudam won the No. 2 doubles match for Eastmont after two straight sets
Eastmont’s Kelly Tucker and Giselle Delgado won the No. 3 doubles match after three tough sets. They won the first set, 3-6, but Wenatchee’s Audrey Cusick and Lauren Black won the second after a tiebreaker to force a third. There Eastmont put it away, 6-2.
“They readjusted well after a first-set loss to come back in the second,” Andrewjeski said. “We will be ready to fight back again next season.”
The Wenatchee boys flipped the girls’ outcome to win, 6-1.
Aidan Shattuck won the No. 1 singles match and Kai Mueller won the No. 2 singles match for Wenatchee in straight sets.
Ben Sagerser lost to Eastmont’s Britt Dickey won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets but only after Ben Sagerser took the first set to a tiebreaker. Wenatchee took default wins for the No. 4 singles match and No. 3 doubles.
Wenatchee’s Austin Bromiley and Ben Lewis won the No. 1 doubles match, and
Everett White and Owen Tveten won the No. 2 doubles match each in straight sets.
“Overall, the boys showed great improvement from the first few weeks of the season and had a good time along the way,” said Wenatchee boys coach Mike Mueller. “I’m excited for the district tournament and feel we honestly have a good chance of finding a way into the state tournament.”
The Big Nine district playoffs start at West Valley in Yakima next Saturday at 9 a.m.
