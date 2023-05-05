WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee High School tennis team hosted Eastmont at the de facto home court for both teams this season, the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club. It was the final regular season matchup and Senior Night for both teams and Thursday brought out the competitive edge and strong performances from each side.

The Eastmont girls beat Wenatchee, 6-1.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?