WENATCHEE — It was an eventful season for the Wenatchee AppleSox, reaching the playoffs for the first time in six years. Wenatchee used a stellar second half to leapfrog Bellingham to grab a playoff spot.
In the playoffs, Wenatchee and star pitcher Jake Saum beat Victoria 5-1 in Wenatchee. The Sox lost at Victoria 7-2 in game two. Game three saw Wenatchee rally to take a two-run lead in the ninth, only to lose 8-7.
Losing that final game was tough, said Wenatchee Head Coach Kyle Krustangel.
“It was one of those games where we were down and out for a lot of the game. We were chasing from behind. We got to the ninth and did everything we possibly could,” Krustangel said. “We found a way to get the lead. The bats woke up and put a lot of good swings. I’m very proud of the guys. We went up there with 15 guys. We had lost a lot. A lot of coaching changes in the Division 1 world moved up when a lot of guys wanted players on campus.”
Krustangel said they did not realize the would lose as many players as they did toward the end of the season. He could not speak highly enough about the players who donned the jersey this past summer.
He said it was a summer where every guy battled as much as they could, even some of the late add-ons in Victoria.
“They laid it all on the field and gave us a chance to punch our ticket to the championship,” Krustangel said. “I’m proud of those guys. It was all I could ask of them. Obviously, everyone was emotional. That shows me how bad those guys wanted it. Some of those guys wore the jersey for less than 10 days. Very proud of those 15 guys who went to battle in that hostile, 3,000 fan environment.”
Turning things around in Wenatchee took Krustangel three years. Coming into the season, he felt like they needed an older team. While many other teams are trending younger, he wanted a good nucleus of guys who were going to be juniors and seniors in college.
Krustangel wanted a roster who had played a lot of games at the Division 1 level, not necessarily reshirts, freshmen or sophomores who saw limited action. They were able to find a number of players with over 40 Division 1 starts. Some even had 100 starts over their first two seasons.
“I felt like being an older team, it would give us more leadership, where guys had been there, done that and set expectations,” he said. “I felt we did a good job of building a roster with the best talent possible. I really value the character of guys and how they operate every four years. Getting better talent, more seasoned and guys that are used to good character and leadership off the field. No surprise to me why the team gelled so much.”
Krustangel said this team was a close as any team he has coached. He feels like when you start playing for the man next to you, that’s when you go from being a good team to a great team.
The 10-game winning streak at the end of the season was a sure sign of chemistry, he said. When the team was first assembled, Krustangel knew they were going to be special. He knew Johnny Sage and Cole Makenzie were going to be “heart and soul” guys who would play everyday and produce bigtime numbers.
“I knew going in it was the best roster we put together in my three years. We knew with our coaching staff and the way we operate, we’re going to push guys and want guys to leave a lot better,” he said. “When the guys see the coaches are there to work hard and better the product, it creates that buy-in on the player end. We were extremely happy. This year’s success sets us up with an even better roster moving forward.”
Sure, it was frustrating losing their key players at the end of the season, but every team must deal with it. Krustangel said they spent a lot of time trying to bring in the best players, like Tanner Smith and Torin Montgomery.
While they did lose a good number of position players, the pitching staff remained largely intact.
“The pitching staff wasn’t too torn up. We had three starters for most of the summer,” he said. “Those guys gave us quality outings. We knew we had to staff to make a run. We jumped on the hitters backs to make a run. At the end, we jumped on the pitcher’s backs. It was a team effort the entire summer.”
Incoming UCLA freshman Jake Saum was one of the best pitchers in the league. He went 4-1 with 54 strikeouts and a 2.80 era. Krustangel said they were able to get a player like Saum due to his relationship with UCLA Coach John Savage.
He said past UCLA players left Wenatchee loving the Sox and truly feeling like they were better players.
“Savage knows we’re a classy organization. He knows we have high expectations for the players and we’re trying to win. As word gets around, they want to send us the best players possible,” he said. “They know how we treat pitchers. We don’t overthrow them and give them rest. He felt good about sending us his top incoming arm. Saum went out there and was phenomenal, first class player, first class person. His talent speaks for itself. Saum loved his experience.”
Krustangel said UCLA has already placed two of their best west coast guys with the AppleSox for next summer. Can the success of 2019 be repeated? Krustangel believes that 100 percent.
He said guys are texting him dying to come back to Wenatchee. Krustangel is hoping to bring a core of players back next season, as many as 10-15.
“I really feel this season was great for the city of Wenatchee and the Sox organization. It sets us up for the years moving forward for the talent we can bring in,” he said.
Corvallis won their fourth straight West Coast League title this past season. Krustangel said they are trying to model the AppleSox after them.
“We are trying to build what they have, guys are getting better and love the experience. They are truly able to bring in top talent. I feel, in a lot of ways, I would love for next summer to be the start of the Sox having expectations of getting into the playoffs,” Krustangel said. “At that point, it is a matter of time before you bring that title back. I love the way we are trending.”
Wenatchee finished the regular season 29-25. They were 12-15 in the first half, and 17-10 in the second half.