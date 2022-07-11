Wenatchee AppleSox's Brandham Ponce, right, is congratulated at home plate after hitting a grand slam home run in the second inning of the team's first win of the season against the Port Angeles Lefties on June 6.
NANAIMO, B.C. — The Wenatchee AppleSox swept Sunday’s doubleheader with 6-3 and 18-1 wins to take all three games against the NightOwls this weekend at Serauxmen Stadium.
The AppleSox never trailed in either game or in any of the three games of their second sweep of the summer. After scoring five runs in three games against Kelowna to open the trip they bounced back to score 32 runs in 23 innings over three games against Nanaimo.
Cole Miller led the offense by reaching base a combined eight times in the two games Sunday. He hit his first home run of the season with a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning of Game 2 in a four-hit effort.
Mason Philley struck out four in four innings of relief in Game 1 to help pick up the win and record his first save of the summer. He allowed one inherited runner to score to tie the game up in the fourth inning but Adam Fahsel doubled in Aiva Arquette with two outs in the fifth to regain the lead for Wenatchee before they added three runs of insurance in the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Matt Halbach and then a double steal where Joichiro Oyama came home with his fourth stolen base of the game.
The AppleSox led Game 2 4-1 after four innings thanks to a pair of two-out RBI singles from Enzo Apodaca and Ezra Samperi in the second inning before adding two more runs over the next two innings. Wenatchee then sent 19 men to the plate and scored 13 runs in the sixth inning for their highest-scoring inning of the season. Wenatchee’s 18 runs and 23 hits also represented single-game highs for the 2022 season. The 23 hits were one off tying the team’s single-game record set five years ago, despite this only being a seven-inning game. Every AppleSox hitter who batted collected at least one hit and four different players recorded at least three hits.
The AppleSox return home to begin an eight-game homestand, their longest of the summer, on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Dub Sea Fish Sticks.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone