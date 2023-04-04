WENATCHEE — Since 2007, Wenatchee baseball has played Sunnyside 36 times and won every single one. Of those games, only 10 were decided by less than double digits.
So far, Sunnyside’s only win this season has been against Prosser. Wenatchee knows that feeling, up until last Friday, the Panthers had yet to win a game. That finally changed after beating West Valley in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Panthers carried that momentum and carried on the tradition after they beat Sunnyside 13-3 on Tuesday night.
Joe Schuyleman pitched five innings for Wenatchee, giving up only one earned run. Connor Christensen was 2-for-3 at the plate, earning a double and a triple. Brock Toftness was 2-for-2 at the plate. Owen Ervin was 1-for-1 and scored two runs. Ben Kennedy finished with two stolen bases and was 2-for-2 at the plate.
“We played well all around. It was a team effort,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Josh Ervin. “Our approaches at the plate were solid and timely hitting was the key tonight.”
Wenatchee improves their record to 2-5. Sunnyside is now 1-8.
Wenatchee plays at Sunnyside for a doubleheader on Friday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
