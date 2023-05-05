YAKIMA — After two close games of a Friday doubleheader were complete, both the Wenatchee High School and Davis baseball teams could claim victory.
Wenatchee (8-10, 8-13) beat Davis (10-8, 11-9) in the opener, 5-3, but lost Game 2 to the Pirates, 6-5.
Joe Schuyleman pitched six innings in the opener for Wenatchee and gave up five hits and three runs. Evan Smith pitched the last three innings and gave up three hits.
Evan Smith led the Panthers with a double, and two RBIs, and went 2-for-5. Connor Christensen added another RBI, and a double, and went 2-for-2. Matt Butler and Brock Toftness each finished with a hit.
“Offensively we struggled but fought to scratch two runs in the third and one in the fifth,” Wenatchee head coach Josh Ervin said.
When the game went into extra innings, Wenatchee earned two more runs and Smith defended well from the mound to get the win.
Ryan Branam pitched seven innings for Wenatchee in Game 2 and gave up six runs, two of which were earned.
Smith led again with an RBI and went 1-for-3. Toftness and Owen Ervin each finished with a hit.
“We trailed by four runs early but we fought our way back,” Ervin said.
Branam held back Davis from the mound in the last half of the game while Wenatchee’s offense picked up and crucial walks put them in prime position to finally tie the game.
“Ultimately, we had guys in scoring position late with the bases loaded and we couldn’t drive in a couple of more runs,” Ervin said. “Seven defensive errors didn’t help.”
Wenatchee plays at Davis again for a district play-in game on Tuesday.
