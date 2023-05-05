Wenatchee HS logo.png (copy)

YAKIMA — After two close games of a Friday doubleheader were complete, both the Wenatchee High School and Davis baseball teams could claim victory.

Wenatchee (8-10, 8-13) beat Davis (10-8, 11-9) in the opener, 5-3, but lost Game 2 to the Pirates, 6-5.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

