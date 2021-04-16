WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s bats might have been hibernating for the first few innings Friday night against Cashmere, but boy did they come alive in a hurry.
Trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Panthers (2-1) batted around the order and put up a seven-spot on the visiting Bulldogs before closing them out the next inning to win 11-6. Wenatchee’s offense carried over into the second game of the doubleheader as the Panthers exploded for 16 runs and mercy-ruled the Bulldogs 16-2.
“It’s always nice to see the bats come alive,” Wenatchee Head Coach Greg Russ said after the pair of wins. “There were a number of girls hitting the ball into lanes and through the infield hard on the ground.”
The star of the night was freshman Eva Brownlee, who cracked three home runs — two of which came in her first two at-bats — in just her second career high school game. She finished 3-for-6 with three home runs and five RBI’s. Senior Ashley Simmons blasted a three-run shot in the first game and recorded four total hits. And sophomore pitchers Erin Waligorski and Ashton McMahon both collected a win.
Waligorski punched out nine Cashmere batters in the first game and McMahon fanned eight while allowing just four hits in the nightcap.
“The pitching was on tonight,” Russ said. “They both have put in a lot of hard work during the offseason. They play on travel teams and are playing constantly. But they are also multi-sport athletes, which I think is important so they don’t get too burnt out.
Waligorski was perfect through three innings and was pitching with a 3-0 lead following Brownlee's first dinger, but Cashmere drew within one following a pair of bunt-singles and an RBI single from Stormi O’Keefe.
The Bulldogs took a 5-3 lead in the fifth after an error from Simmons kept the inning alive and Cashmere capitalized with a pair of RBI-singles from Carter Andre-Van Lith and Molly High. But Simmons atoned for the error with her three-run bomb in the sixth, which capped the seven-run rally.
Following a 30-minute break between games, Wenatchee kept the momentum rolling in the second half of the doubleheader.
The Panthers jumped on the Bulldogs early, plating six in the second and seven in the third inning to take a commanding 13-1 lead. Cashmere scratched out a run in the fifth but by that point, the Dogs were already down by more than 10 runs, so the mercy rule took effect.
McMahon, even though she only pitched five innings, was superb on the mound and allowed just two runners to reach third base all game.
So far, so good for Russ after the first week, who said it’s been phenomenal getting back on the field after nearly two years away.
“I’m just happy for these girls so they can get out and play the sport they love,” he said.
Wenatchee will have a few days to rest and get ready for Eastmont on Tuesday. First pitch at Walla Walla Point Park is at 4:30 p.m.
Cashmere travels to Wahluke next Tuesday to take on the Warriors. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.
Stats: Eva Brownlee (3-for-6, 3HR’s, 5 RBI’s), Ashley Simmons (4-for-6, HR, 2 BB’s, 5 RBI’s), Kat Smith (4-for-7, walk, 4 RBI’s, 2 SB’s), Ashton McMahon (6-for-8, 3 RBI’s, 5 innings pitched, 8 K’s), Erin Waligorski (4-for-7, 2 RBI’s, 7 innings pitched, 9 K’s), Kylee Abel (4-for-6, 3 RBI’s, 2 SB’s).