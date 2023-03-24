WENATCHEE — Panthers soccer was on a three-game winning streak when they hosted the Sunnyside Grizzlies. Friday night, they made it four with a one-goal win over the Grizzlies after a shootout 2-1.
Over the years Wenatchee has been 13-10 against the Grizzlies who started off the season with a win but followed that up with a tie and two consecutive losses.
Anthony Garcia scored on a penalty kick for Wenatchee in the 34th minute. The equalizer came during a set play for Sunnyside. The ball was partially cleared but when it settled it found the foot of a Grizzlies and they knocked it in five yards out 1-1.
“It was a physical, up and down game,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said.
The game went to a shootout. Both teams traded goals until Wenatchee keeper, Tanner Russell, snuffed Sunnyside's third shooter. Two goals later, Gabe Matta, with the game on the line, stepped up and sunk the fifth goal for the win.
“We have been training a lot on PKs,” Tronson said. “We took care of business.”
Sunnyside had an elite center midfielder and Wenatchee did their best to contain the facilitator to limit their opportunities.
“A lot of games will come down to one goal,” Tronson said. “The league is too competitive.”
