WENATCHEE — It might not have been the best shooting night for Wenatchee, who shot a collective 29% as a team, but the Panthers still dominated Davis 60-41 Friday night, securing a spot in Saturday’s district title game.
The Panthers will face West Valley in Yakima after the Rams beat Eastmont 54-48 Friday.
“We got the job done tonight and I thought the kids put in a good effort,” Wenatchee head coach Travis Williams said. “We got off to a good start which I thought was going to be key coming in. In all of our wins this season, we’ve got off to a good start while in our two losses, we’ve dug a hole early.”
Wenatchee jumped on Davis in the first quarter and stretched its lead to 20 by halftime. The Pirates came out with some intensity to start the third and went on a 10-2 run to cut the Panthers' lead to 12. But after a Williams timeout, Wenatchee settled in offensively and bumped the lead back to 20. The game was pretty much over from there.
Senior Garrett Long had an off-night shooting, hitting just nine of 30 shots. But the senior guard still led the team in points (25), rebounds (15), assists (6) and steals (3). Dorey finished with 15 points, burying three clutch 3-pointers, and grabbed four rebounds. Trent Goodell chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds and John Albert finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
“It’s going to take a good game for us to go down and beat West Valley tomorrow,” Williams said. “They are a beatable team and Eastmont played them tight tonight. We just have to rely on our fundamentals offensively and hit a few perimeter shots like we did tonight against Davis’ zone. That helps loosen things up offensively. We just have to play with confidence.”
Tipoff in Yakima tomorrow is at 4 p.m.