LAS VEGAS — The Wenatchee Capital Elite All Stars won the Jamz Cheer Competition in Las Vegas in late February. It's a competitive cheer event that draws teams from all over the country.
If this is the first time you have heard about a Wenatchee area competitive cheer team, rest easy, they’ve only been around since last May. But in that short amount of time, they’ve had tremendous success.
The Vegas event was one of the largest for Jamz at the Senior division, an older, more competitive level of cheer. There were 1500 athletes, and Wenatchee competed with other D2 gyms, which have fewer than 150 athletes.
Wenatchee’s Senior team competed within the elite division against more than 200 other programs.
“We got first in our level, then we took our division,” Head Coach and Choreographer Jennifer Gann said. “We were cleaner, stronger, and had fewer deductions.”
Every competitive Senior event Wenatchee has participated in, they’ve won. They’ve won specialty awards given for “best jumps” twice. And out of all other performances at a given event, judges had voted Wenatchee as having their favorite routine.
The cheer team had a year-long partnership with Apple Capital Gymnastics and their gym. Cheer shared the same practice space and one of the coaches — a natural kinship, given the nature of their respective sports, where each skill set lends itself well to the other.
“They’ve been a staple in the community and a big reason why we got started on the right foot,” Gann said.
Because of their success and growth since May, they’ve attracted an investor and will have a gym on Industry Lane, just north of Wenatchee.
Competitive cheer is different than sideline cheer. There is a full team of cross-floor tumbling, fast-paced dancing, stunting, and human pyramids, all condensed to within a two-and-a-half-minute routine of intense, controlled chaos.
The music bumps along with synchronized gymnastic movements while choreography paces their routine, starting with something showy, then building into high-energy crowd engagement.
This is largely due to Gann and the rest of her coaching staff.
“I thought it was important to start something in the valley,” Gann said. “Something was missing with competitive cheer.”
Gann has been in competitive cheer her whole life. She helped start a competitive pop warner program and has coached at nationals with different age groups. Much of her life is geared toward cheer.
She works for a cheer uniform company and has designed the very uniforms her team competes in. She coached sideline cheer at Eastmont High School and creates the choreography for several schools in the area.
With all the success, she’s glad it’s not going to her team’s head. One incident made that clear to her.
During an event, a younger team from a rival program was on stage performing. Wenatchee was close by, waiting for their turn when the music stopped mid-performance.
The kids didn’t know what to do until Wenatchee started counting for them off-stage.
“It was a beautiful sportsmanship moment,” Gann said. “It reinforced that we are teaching the kids the right way.”
The team is comprised of kids from all over the valley. Some split their time between gymnastics and cheer, sideline cheerleading, and other sports. Some have even earned college scholarships, but all ages, genders, and ability levels have a spot on the team.
“We take everyone,” Gann said. “They all work really hard and want it. We’re hoping to change the valley and the perception of cheer. We believe in the family we’ve started.”
The Capital Elite All Stars will compete for this Saturday and the next in Tacoma. Their final event of the season will be the American Grand Nationals in Bellevue.
They will have an open house at their new gym on May 13th and new team tryouts at the end of May. Their grand opening will be in June.
For more information on the Capital Elite All Star Cheer program, check their Facebook and Instagram or contact Gann directly at capitalelitecheer@gmail.com.
