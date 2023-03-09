LAS VEGAS — The Wenatchee Capital Elite All Stars won the Jamz Cheer Competition in Las Vegas in late February. It's a competitive cheer event that draws teams from all over the country.

If this is the first time you have heard about a Wenatchee area competitive cheer team, rest easy, they’ve only been around since last May. But in that short amount of time, they’ve had tremendous success.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?