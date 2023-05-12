WENATCHEE — It was Senior Night and the last regular season games of the season for the Wenatchee High School softball team. Wenatchee was on a winning streak before Friday night’s doubleheader against the Sunnyside Grizzlies, outscoring their opponents 64-15 over the past four games.
Wenatchee (6-6, 11-9) beat Sunnyside (3-9, 9-11) three days previously, the 35th time out of 36 games but to secure a fourth-place finish and a No. 4 seed for a loser-out game in the district tournament, Wenatchee had to win just one of Friday’s games. They didn’t — they won both.
The Panthers won 5-3 in the opener and 9-8 in Game 2.
Erin Waligorski pitched the opener but also finished with a grand slam — a home run while the bases are loaded — earning four RBIs. Natalie Pearson added a triple and Sophia Smith went 3-for-4.
Mia Smith pitched Game 2. Natalie Pearson and Rhayn Smith each added a home run to make the key difference in a 1-run differential.
“Lacey Williams had a clutch running catch on a sinking line drive to end the game,” Wenatchee head coach Mark Edmonston said. “After the catch, she threw to third base, doubling up the runner leaving third to get the outs.”
Wenatchee will play the No. 3 seed at Eastmont on May 20 at 11 a.m.
