WENATCHEE — It was Senior Night and the last regular season games of the season for the Wenatchee High School softball team. Wenatchee was on a winning streak before Friday night’s doubleheader against the Sunnyside Grizzlies, outscoring their opponents 64-15 over the past four games.

Wenatchee (6-6, 11-9) beat Sunnyside (3-9, 9-11) three days previously, the 35th time out of 36 games but to secure a fourth-place finish and a No. 4 seed for a loser-out game in the district tournament, Wenatchee had to win just one of Friday’s games. They didn’t — they won both.



