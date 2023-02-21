PENDELTON, Ore. — Continuing to climb the Eastern Conference standings, Wenatchee Valley College women's basketball added to their winning streak Saturday afternoon.
The Knights took an early lead and never looked back, winning by their largest margin this season 72-52.
The Blue Mountain Timberwolves had been struggling, and it kept them at the bottom of the East with Treasure Valley, garnering only two conference wins. Wenatchee didn’t make it easier.
The Knights won a close first quarter 16-11, but the second is where they cemented their win, holding the Timberwolves to just two points and scoring 12. They led at halftime 28-13.
That offense trended, for Wenatchee, into the second half while the Timberwolves found new ways to score, keeping the lead from running away.
But Wenatchee outshot Blue Mountain from everywhere on the court except the free-throw line. They also outrebounded them 49-36, many of which were offensive and led to second-chance buckets.
And even though Blue Mountain had fewer turnovers, Wenatchee converted theirs more efficiently into points in transition.
Alexes Stein led Wenatchee with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Ciahna Oatman also scored 17 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Farrah Parrish finished with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
For Blue Mountain, Nane Lokutui led with 19 points. Jaelyn Brainard finished with 12.
Wenatchee improves to 8-5. Blue Mountain is 2-11.
WVC men lose to Blue Mountain State
Wenatchee Valley men's basketball suffered a close loss Saturday night to the team standing one spot above them in the East—Blue Mountain.
Wenatchee led until two and a half minutes into the second half. When the lead changed hands Blue Mountain held on until the end, 86-83.
Blue Mountain shot better from the field and outrebounded the Knights 39-29. They ended up with four Timberwolves in double figures.
Wenatchee and Blue Mountain shared the same percentage from behind the arc, but Wenatchee hit three more shots on more attempts. They also shot better from the foul line but had fewer opportunities.
They both had identical second-chance points and nearly identical points in the paint, but where Wenatchee truly shined was their ability to convert turnovers into points at a 16-6 ratio.
Once the Timberwolves took the lead, it was hard for Wenatchee to come back. It was always within reach. Blue Mountain never got more than seven points ahead, and the Knights would frequently bring it back to two or three and occasionally one. They just couldn’t find that extra possession.
Ayoni Benavidez led Wenatchee with 28 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Justin Loveless followed with 21 points and eight rebounds.
For Blue Mountain, Tyler Newsom led with a double-double 24 points and 11 rebounds. Chad Napoleon also had 24 points and seven rebounds.
Wenatchee hosts Big Bend Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
