With the 4A state volleyball tournament wrapping up this past weekend, the fall season is officially over for Eastmont and Wenatchee.
It’s time to reminisce about the achievements of our Wenatchee/Eastmont athletes who were recognized as making one of the All-Conference teams.
Football
Though the ending wasn’t ideal, both Wenatchee and Eastmont had a helluva football season, finishing atop the Big 9 in both offense and defense. Nathan Blauman, who won the rushing title, rushed for 1,385 yards, scored 20 touchdowns (18 rushing, 2 receiving) took home the top offensive honor and was named Big 9 Co-MVP — along with Sunnyside’s Mike Rivera. Eastmont’s Wesley McIlwaine earned defensive Co-MVP with West Valley’s Jack Van De Brake.
Senior defensive end Chase Loidhamer was named Lineman of the Year and head coach Scott Deveraux won Coach of the Year.
The Panthers also took home the defensive line of the year honor while the Wildcats line, who blocked for a league-leading 3,176 rushing yards — 1,000 more than the nearest team — was named the offensive line of the year.
Considering Wenatchee and Eastmont had the top two teams, both filled the first and second-team.
Offensively, Wenatchee had five players on first-team: Camden Sirmon (QB), Nathan Blauman (RB), Riley Kunz (TE), Sim Cass (OL), Vincent Bentley (OL), and two others make second-team: JJ Jelsing (WR), Tre Jagla (OL). Eastmont, meanwhile, had three named to first-team: Carson Talley (RB), Andrew Snyder (OL), Tony Ortega (OL) and two on second-team: Austin Popoff (RB), Jack Gudmundson (OL).
Defensively, it was a similar story. Eastmont paced the league with four players on first-team: Wesley McIlwaine (DB), Jeremy Gregerson (LB), Dominic Torres (DL), Max Prazer (DL) and had Oscar Calvillo (DB) on second-team. Wenatchee’s JJ Jelsing (DB) and Loidhamer (DL) made first-team and five other Panthers made second-team: Johnny Amezcua (DB), Jax Tucker (LB), Obadiah Young (LB), Camden Loidhamer (DL), and Alex Dorton (DL).
Soccer
Of the 16 named to the first-team, Wenatchee and Eastmont had seven girls make the squad led by the Wildcats’ top goal-scorers Megan Chandler and Jayden Brown. Joining them are teammates Tess Sparks and keeper Kora Fry along with Wenatchee’s Maddy Smith, Halle Stegeman and Ireland Knipfer — who was also named Defensive Player of the Year.
The second team consists of Eastmont’s Kieahna Carson, Rylee Fischer and Annelise Bauman and Wenatchee’s Alli Clark, Nyah Hughes.
After helping lead Eastmont to its second-straight appearance in the state tournament, Head coach Vidal Hurtado was named Big 9 Coach of the Year in his first season.
Volleyball
Though they were knocked out early, the Panthers played well overall and were rewarded with their first trip to state since 2013. Abby Black, who really blossomed this season, won Co-Player of the Year and Alex Toth (OH), Emily Redman (OH) and Irelyn Branam (S) were all named to the first team along with Eastmont’s Ashlynn Grasseth (MB) and Alayna Just (S).
Additionally, the Wildcats Riley Hoff (OH) and Sarah Schwarz (MB) earned second-team.
Cross Country
For the boys, the Wildcats’ Jarred Barnes was the only athlete from Eastmont or Wenatchee to make the first-team but Adrian Cabrera (Eastmont), Lars Sorom (Wenatchee), Fernando Garcia (Wenatchee) and Ian Eifert (Wenatchee) all were named to the second-team.
For the girls, Tatum Grosdidier (Wenatchee) was the only one to earn first-team, but Ashlyn Hill (Eastmont), McKenna White (Wenatchee) and Kristen Sanford (Wenatchee) all made second-team.
Swim and Dive
The All-League considerations might as well just go to Wenatchee, as they filled nearly every event and Rae Ann Dressel was named Swimmer of the Year.
The first-team consists of: Brooklyn Dressel (100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay), Sophie Black (200 Medley Relay, 200 IM), Rae Ann Dressel (200 Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke) and Haily Payne (200 Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 400 Freestyle Relay).
Eastmont’s Emma Knott, for her efforts, was the lone Wildcat to earn an all-conference selection in an individual event, earning second-team in both the 50 and 100 Freestyle.