COMMERCE CITY, Colorado — The Wenatchee FC B05 boys’ soccer team is free to relax and enjoy Independence Day. But come Monday, it’s back to work — training for soccer glory.
After completing a (3-1) run through the Western Playoffs last weekend at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Colorado, the boys secured a spot in the 16U National Premier League (NPL) Finals next week, held at the same location.
“The funny thing is since we’re from such a small town in Central Washington, we were playing these big clubs in the last tournament and they were asking us where we were from,” Wenatchee FC B05 head coach Neil Oyston said Thursday. “They hadn’t heard of us. No one really gave us a chance, which makes the win even more special.”
The boys led off with a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire before blowing a two-goal lead to the SoCal Elite the next day to lose 4-2. Based on goal differential, Wenatchee FC needed to beat Dallas FC Academy by a pair of goals in their final round-robin game to advance through to the semifinals.
“That one was dramatic,” Oyston said. “But we got the final goal toward the end of the game to win 3-1.”
Wenatchee then beat West Side Alliance SC from Oklahoma 1-nil in the semifinals to earn the national championship bid. SoCal Elite, the only team to beat Wenatchee, also earned a bid after beating Encinitas Express 3-2 in the other semifinal. Both teams will represent the west coast and compete against the two east coast winners, Southern Chester County SA Dragons and Seacoast United Maine SC in a four-team round-robin — with the top two teams playing for the National Championship.
Because of the financial commitment, a GoFundMe was set up Tuesday to help support the boy's travel and meals while they are in Colorado.
Oyston remains hopeful though that he’ll have all of his players at his disposal come match day. Wenatchee FC kicks off its NPL Finals against SoCal Elite Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
“I feel confident heading into our first game against SoCal, I think we learned our lesson from the loss and I’m excited to play them again,” Oyston said. “I know we can get through. We have to play a little bit of a different style but you learn more in defeat.
I gave them a few days off this week to rest their body. We'll train Friday night, Saturday and Monday with some tactical play to make sure their mentality is right. I’ve been coaching these boys since they were 10 years old, so to take them to this level is extra special for me. It’s a sport that I love and I feel privileged to be able to help this group realize their dreams.”