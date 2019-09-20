WENATCHEE — Last year, Wenatchee beat Mount Boucherie from Kelowna, Canada pretty soundly, 70-0. This season, they put another whipping on their guests from the north. This time, it was 61-0, in a game that featured a running clock in the second half.
The much faster and stronger Panthers could nearly do anything they wanted on offense, defense, and special teams.
For Wenatchee Head Coach Scott Devereaux the game went pretty much as expected.
“They are not an experienced football. This is not their sport here in America. If we were playing hockey, it would be the opposite ending. We expected to score points and for our defense to play well,” Devereaux said. “It went pretty well as planned.”
Last year, running back Nate Blauman had a record day with seven touchdowns in the first half. This year, Devereaux decided not to run over the visiting Bears, but rather pass over them.
Junior quarterback Camden Sirmon was 8-for-10 passing for 190 yards and 5 touchdowns.
“We wanted to start this game in an empty formation and spread them out and throw it. It’s something we have been working on to prepare for Eisenhower. We thought we would get some reps on it tonight. Kind of a live-fire situation,” he said.
Senior tight end Riley Kunz caught two touchdowns. Senior Sebastian Esquivel had an impressive 35-yard touchdown catch. Junior JJ Jelsing had a 34-yard TD catch. Sophomore Johnny Amezcua had a couple of catches, including a touchdown.
“A couple of guys made some great catches on contested footballs. That was great to see. Sebastian had a tough catch in the end zone. JJ had one. Guys were making plays when it was tough to make a play. That shows improvement,” Devereaux said.
Wenatchee, which led 56-0 at half, rolled up 369 yards in total offense. Mount Boucherie had 49 yards in total offense. They took a hit in the first series when their starting quarterback took a hard shot and knocked from the game.
The backup quarterback did not seem to know much of the playbook. They were also victimized several times by center snaps over the quarterback’s head, one which ended up in a safety.
In all, three Bear players were knocked from the game due to hard hits. Wenatchee opens up conference play next Thursday against Eisenhower at the Apple Bowl.
Devereaux said they specifically used the first half to work on certain things they might throw at Ike next Thursday.
“I hope they spend a lot of time breaking down our film. The first half anyway. They won’t watch the second half. They have three films on us and we have three films on them. Everything will be even,” Devereaux said of Eisenhower.
Wenatchee improved to 3-1 on the season with the win. Eisenhower was 1-1, but the outcome of their game Friday with Cour d’Alene was not known by press time. Last season, Wenatchee beat the Cadets 14-0 in Yakima.
“We’re going into league play and we’re healthy. We need to be firing on all cylinders by Thursday. That is the plan. We have a short week. We need to get locked in mentally,” he said.
Devereaux the short week speeds everything up.
“We’ll do our workout tomorrow. We’ll lift on Monday and run through the game plan. Tuesday we’ll get after it. We have to work on any full speed changes. Wednesday will be helmets and locked in. Thursday it is go time,” he said.