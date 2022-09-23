WENATCHEE — Sometimes a spark can come from the most unlikely source.
For the Wenatchee Panthers, their ignitor Friday night was senior punter Juan Rios.
WENATCHEE — Sometimes a spark can come from the most unlikely source.
For the Wenatchee Panthers, their ignitor Friday night was senior punter Juan Rios.
Following an uninspiring first half, Rios got the Panthers going with a booming punt that pinned Eisenhower inside their own one-yard line. The defense took control from there, scoring on the next play after Ernie Velazquez fell on top of a fumble in the endzone.
That was all Wenatchee needed. Playing with momentum, the defense stuffed the Cadets for the rest of the game and forced two additional turnovers en route to a 17-8 victory in their home opener.
Offensively, it wasn’t pretty; the Panthers generated just 193 yards of total offense and struggled to move the ball for much of the game. But senior quarterback Jackson Bishop was able to hit tight end Rivers Cook on a drag route across the middle for a 41-yard touchdown to put the game on ice with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Senior kicker Alex Sanchez also drilled a 35-yard field goal.
Eisenhower forced a safety following a blocked punt, but by that point the game was essentially over.
Defensively, it was a solid effort. The Panthers hemmed in the Cadets rushing attack and made them one-dimensional, allowing just four rushing yards all game. That’s right, four. The front seven consistently broke through the line and disrupted plays in the backfield. Senior Evan Berdan played like a man possessed; he was in the backfield on almost every play.
The Cadets moved the ball through the air in the first half and struck first following a 19-yard touchdown pass from Moses Spurrier to Aaron Culler. But Wenatchee’s defensive backs regrouped at halftime and contained the Cadets for the final two quarters.
Junior Aiden Babst made a few pass-breakups and then picked off Spurrier, which set up Bishops’ touchdown to Cook.
This was exactly the kind of game Wenatchee needed following last week’s blowout loss to Eastmont.
Was it perfect? No. But it’s a start. The Panthers will look to keep things going next week against Moses Lake. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.