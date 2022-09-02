WENATCHEE — If your opponent has stacked three years of wins behind them, you might be intimidated, and most would forgive you. But Friday night, Wenatchee girls soccer snapped that impressive streak with a 1-0 victory.
“It was a great match,” Wenatchee head coach John Springer said. “Both teams played very well.”
The first half was a stalemate, but around the 55th minute in the second half, after building several nice combinations up the field, Piper Davidson cracked a beautiful shot from 20 yards out and into the net 1-0.
“I was really impressed by all our girls. They were patience on ball, composed, we never panicked. We didn’t get many scoring opportunities so it was nice to see us capitalize, and sneak away with win,” Springer said.
Archbishop Murphy put a lot of pressure on the Panthers, but the Wenatchee squad remained disciplined, and Ana Jarecki had a couple key saves as goal keeper to retain a clean sheet.
Wenatchee hits the road this Tuesday facing Skyline at 7 p.m.
Montesano 5, Chelan 0
MONTESANO — After a 4-nil win over Bridgeport this past Wednesday to kick off their season, the Chelan girls’ soccer team hit the road for their second matchup against Montesano High School. It was a formidable Friday afternoon.
“We played well,” Chelan head coach Amaris Longmire said, “The score was not a reflection of the play.”
The Goats held a lot of possession throughout the game and garnered plenty of opportunities, but weren’t able to finish.
“We made five mistakes and Montesano capitalized on them,” Longmire said.
Chelan has a young team, and several starters weren’t eligible for play, but despite the setback the Goats don’t see it that way.
Longmire said, “The girls owned their mistakes. Our team was positive and we hung in there. We missed some starters, but it made the ones who played that much stronger.”
Chelan stays on the road this Saturday for a 12 p.m. matchup with Tenino High School.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone