WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panther girls’ soccer team improved to 2-1 on the season with their second straight come from behind win. Last week, the Panthers rallied to beat Cascade 2-1 in Leavenworth.
Last Saturday, Wenatchee rallied to beat Ingraham 2-1 at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee. Ingraham (0-2) plays in the Metro League in Seattle. They scored first on a corner kick.
“They had a tall girl who just made a nice run. We actually had her well-marked. She just out-jumped us. It was a nice shot,” said Wenatchee Head Coach John Springer. “The girls made some nice adjustments at halftime. They were not upset. They just put things together and regrouped.”
Springer said he was pleased with their ball movement to start both halves. He felt like they looked good in the first 10 minutes of the game.
“Then, we went away from what was working. They got a goal and we started to panic a bit in the first half,” he said. “We took control again in the second half. It was big for us to come out like that.”
Down 1-0 at halftime, Springer said they talked about combining more passes through the infield. He felt they got away from that in the first half just playing long balls, which stretched them out too much and allowed Ingraham to counter attack.
The Panthers connected on their first 13 passes in the second half which lead to the equalizing goal just a minute into the half as junior Olivia Bowman scored on the Halle Stegeman assist.
“We built up the momentum and got that goal in the first minute. The girls really needed that. We only gave up two shots in the first half and one went in. We felt like if could get the equalizer, we would be in control of the match,” Springer said. “It was huge.”
Wenatchee controlled much of the possession of the second half. Then, in the 71st minute, sophomore Halle Steggeman scored on an assist from sophomore Emily Eckert. Wenatchee led 2-1.
Of course, with a one goal lead, Ingraham pushed hard for the equalizer in the last 10 minutes but the Panther defense held on for the win.
“I was pleased with the effort. This was the first game where we kept our poise the majority of the time,” Springer said.
Against Cascade, Wenatchee fell behind 1-0 in the first half, but came back to score twice in the second half for the win.
“That helped going into halftime down 1-0 because they had done it before. They felt like they could do that again,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ve learned to become the aggressor and be the ones that go up a goal early.”
The Panthers play their first Big 9 match of the season with a game at Sunnyside on Tuesday. The Grizzlies are 2-0 on the year with wins over Grandview (2-0) and Prosser (6-3).
“Traditionally, they have been in the lower third of the league. They have some new coaches. Playing down there is always competitive,” Springer said.
On Saturday, Wenatchee hosts Davis (1-2).