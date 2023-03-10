WENATCHEE — Last year, Wenatchee boys soccer beat the Central Valley Bears 2-0. The Panthers went on to have an impressive season with an 8-2-1 record, a state semifinals appearance, and a fourth-place finish.

This year begins Tronson’s 24th year of coaching. He and his teams have gone 240-153-5 in that span, and over the last seven years, Wenatchee has three first-place, one second-place, and three third-place finishes in the Big Nine. The Panthers went 60-22 to do so.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?