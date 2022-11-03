YAKIMA — The first place West Valley Rams will host the 4A District 6 Girls Soccer Championship game at home against the Wenatchee Panthers at 6 p.m. Thursday.
West Valley is perfect in district games with an 11-0 records. Overall they are 13-1-1, losing their first game 1-3 against Ellensburg High School on Sept. 6 and playing for a tie 3-3 against crosstown rival East Valley High School on Sept. 13.
West Valley's two wins over Wenatchee were hard-fought and decided by one goal, 2-1 and 3-2.
"They're tough," says head coach John Springer. "They're a real talent and they put a lot of pressure on you, especially on your defense and they'll capitalize on any mistake."
Fans can expect another rousing matchup of the division's top two teams but the Panthers are looking to flip the script and take the title of district champs home to Wenatchee, says Springer.
"We are definitely facing our nemesis tomorrow," Springer said Wednesday. Wenatchee nearly took away a 1-0 win from the Rams in their first matchup but ended up surrendering a goal in the last 30 seconds and gave up the game-winning goal in overtime one minute later. "West Valley loves to attack with diagonal balls to their outside forwards so trying to prevent those balls from getting in behind us has been our main focus defensively."
Springer's team has had a remarkable season, tying school records for most goals scored by a player (Piper Davidson) and most shutouts in a season (Ana Jarecki). The coach has been thrilled at the level of play he's seen from his team day in and day out and especially pleased with how they are working together.
On the downside, the star goal scorer for the Panthers is out for the season after injuring her knee during the last match against Eisenhower. Teammate Sienna Miller is also out with an injury.
"We were clicking right along until two weeks ago," Springer said. "We've got to find new ways to generate goals."
If Wenatchee can spoil the perfect record of West Valley and win the championship, they will have earned a playoff spot. The loser gets another chance to make the state playoffs by playing against the winner of Thursday's Eastmont and Eisenhower game on Saturday.
Playoffs start in earnest on Tuesday. A full playoff bracket will be made by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Seeding Committee to determine where the 16 teams will line up after they and the district representatives convene on Monday.
