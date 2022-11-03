YAKIMA — The first place West Valley Rams will host the 4A District 6 Girls Soccer Championship game at home against the Wenatchee Panthers at 6 p.m. Thursday.

West Valley is perfect in district games with an 11-0 records. Overall they are 13-1-1, losing their first game 1-3 against Ellensburg High School on Sept. 6 and playing for a tie 3-3 against crosstown rival East Valley High School on Sept. 13.



