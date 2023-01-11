WENATCHEE — Seven new honorees will soon join the Wenatchee High School Booster Club Hall of Fame in recognition of their athletic achievements for the school.

The induction ceremony will take place before the start of the Saturday, Feb. 11 boys' basketball game against Eisenhower High School at 6 p.m. The seven-member class is comprised of four “current” athletes, a former coach and two vintage athletes.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?