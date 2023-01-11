WENATCHEE — Seven new honorees will soon join the Wenatchee High School Booster Club Hall of Fame in recognition of their athletic achievements for the school.
The induction ceremony will take place before the start of the Saturday, Feb. 11 boys' basketball game against Eisenhower High School at 6 p.m. The seven-member class is comprised of four “current” athletes, a former coach and two vintage athletes.
Vintage athletes are Wenatchee athletes who graduated at least 50 years before their introduction into the hall of fame.
The seven include:
Alissa Sealby. She is a 2015 graduate who earned 10 varsity letters, including four in basketball, four in track and two in soccer. While at WHS, Sealby was recognized as the NCW Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Year, among other accomplishments. Sealby went on to star at Eastern Washington University, where she is second in career games played and was a member of the Big Sky All-Academic Team and Dean’s List.
Austin Bryan. The 2009 graduate lettered eight times, including four in basketball, two in baseball and two in track. Bryan was a member of the All Big 9 in basketball in 2007, 2008 and 2009, was recognized as the Big 9 Basketball Player of the Year in 2009 and is Wenatchee High School’s all-time leading scorer in basketball. Bryan went on to Cal Poly Humboldt, where he was the 2010 Pack West Conference Freshman of the Year, among other recognitions.
Dustin Fisher. The 1999 graduate lettered in wrestling four times. Fisher set the school record for most pins and team points in a season and finished his career with a 121 and 22 record and 69 pins. Fisher went on to wrestle at the University of Oregon for four years.
Hannah Kiser, a 2010 graduate who earned seven varsity letters in cross country and track. Kiser was first-team all-conference in cross country from 2006 to 2009, and in track in 2010. Kiser went on to the University of Idaho, where she was NCW College Female Athlete of the Year four times, among a series of other records and accomplishments.
Dale Skalisky. Skalisky served as an assistant Football Coach for 29 years and a track coach for 30 years. As a track coach, Skalisky led the Panthers to state titles in 1961, 1963, 1964 and 1978 and a fourth-place finish in 1974. Skalisky has remained active in the Wenatchee High School community since he retired from coaching, running chains at football games, running the game clock at basketball games and assisting in home track meets.
Bill Pratt. The 1960 graduate earned three varsity letters in football and two in track. On the football field, Pratt played offensive line and defensive end, including for the 1958 state champion team. Pratt went on run track at Stanford, where he lettered in track three times, among other athletic achievements.
Frank Cammack. The 1954 graduate was the ski team captain in the spring of 1954 and team MVP in 1953 and 1954, and according to the school, was “the dominate skier in the northwest and won every Nordic combined meet in the state” for two years. Cammack is in the University of Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame and was the head coach for the Bachelor-Butte Skyliners.
Athletic Director Jim Beeson said after they develop an initial ballot, members of a 12-person selection committee vote for candidates they deemed worthy. Committee members typically vote for three current athletes, one coach and one vintage athlete.
With inductions on hiatus for the past several years, this was increased to six current athletes, two coaches and two vintage athletes.
According to Beeson, the hall of fame currently has 106 members.
