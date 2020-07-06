CHELAN — The Lake Chelan School District has hired Wenatchee native Scott Paine as their new athletic director. The 30-year old Paine beat out 30 applicants for the job. Chelan Superintendent Barry DePaoli they were surprised at the amount of interest, given COVID-19.
Ten years ago, only eight people applied for the same position.
“We didn’t know what we were going to get in terms of applications. When we posted the ad, we had a flood of people interested in the position. We were excited by that and we shortlisted five altogether,” DePaoli said. “We did those interviews. Scott had everything we were looking for. Just great enthusiasm.”
The interviews were conducted via Zoom. There were 16 people involved in the interview including building principals, parents, and booster club members.
“In the end, Mr. Paine won our hearts and minds. He’s anxious to move closer to home. It’s not hard to sell Chelan. It’s a lot harder to sell the price of homes and the cost of renting. We are fortunate to get him,” DePaoli said. “He’s excited to get started.”
Paine is a 2008 Wenatchee High School graduate. The past two years, he was the athletic director at Sunnyside High School.
“Most of my family lives in Wenatchee. My wife loves Wenatchee. We have been missing hiking and seeing loved ones. My wife is from northern California, so we see them when we travel anyway,” Paine said. “We want to be closer to one of our family units. We had been talking about it — then Scott Granger, the associate principal in Chelan, called me. He’s a year older. He said they have a sweet job in Chelan. He thought I would fit the team perfectly.”
Wenatchee Athletic Director Jim Beeson is a mentor, he said. Before applying for the job, Paine said he talked to Beeson, Chelan Principal Brad Wilson, and DePaoli.
Prior to Sunnyside, Paine was the athletic director at Pioneer Middle School for four years and the varsity head golf coach. Plus, he coached numerous middle school sports.
“When I was hired (at Sunnyside), I was 28. I was learning the ins and outs of a large school district. I guess I’ll have the same learning curve coming to a 1A school. I love Sunnyside. They have a lot of great people,” Paine said. “It’s hard to leave them because I love relationships. I’ve built a lot of them with coaches, teachers, and families down there. It’s a large school in a small town. It’s only 19,000 people. I learned a lot of good stuff down there.”
Paine said it was hard to leave Wenatchee for Sunnyside but he could not pass a chance to become an athletic director.
“At my age, you’re not going to get a 4A AD job right out of the gate. So when Sunnyside offered the job, I was in. I didn’t think it would be that short of time down there. We were expecting 2-5 years,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with the league ADs. I had a great group in the Big 9.”
Paine earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Washington in 2013 with minors in chemistry and psychology. He earned a dual Master’s of Science in Business and Athletic Administration from Ohio University in 2018.
The cancelation of spring sports was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to deal with, he said.
“The WIAA is going to give us some guidance on what it will look like in fall. I hope they slow roll it, maybe starting in September instead of August. I just hope they don’t go right into canceling. What happened in the spring is one of the harder things I have ever dealt with,” Paine said. “You just have to adapt and overcome.”